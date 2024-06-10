Mother, Daughter Washed OffAway by Rain at Mining Site in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Barely one week after 14 miners were trapped in Galkogo community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, a mother and her grown up daughter have been washed away by rain at an illegal mining site in the outskirt of Minna, the state capital.

The incident occurred at the Maitumbi area of the state capital behind the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat last Saturday.

The mother and daughter said to be from Sayako area of Minna were engaged in mining at the site when it started raining.

According to eyewitnesses, it was the daughter that first slipped and was being washed away before the mother raced after her in an attempt to rescue her daughter.

It was said that the mother suffered the same fate resulting in both mother and daughter being washed away. The eyewitnesses said efforts to rescue the duo were abortive because of the intensity of the rain and the flood.

However, the dead bodies of the mother and daughter were recovered yesterday morning and interred near the mining site by some members of the community.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted, said: “The case was not reported to us (police).”

Also, the Information Officer of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Mrs. Debbie Maureen, said the ministry was not aware of the incident

It would be recalled that last Monday, in Galkogo village of Shiroro LGA, a mine site collapsed trapping 20 miners. However, six of the miners were rescued alive while the remaining are still trapped in the collapsed mine site.

It was said that lack of equipment is hindering the rescue of the trapped miners.