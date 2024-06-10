Group Donates N30m Mathematics, ICT Centre to Isanlu Victory College in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to continue to encourage the teaching and learning of mathematics at secondary school level, a group has donated N30 million Mathematics and ICT Centre to the Isanlu Victory College, Ilafin Community, in honour of the renowned educationist, late Pa Joseph O. Owoeye, who died recently.

Just as the Rector of the Kogi Polytechnic, Professor Salisu Usman, has pledged to immortalise Pa Joseph Owoeye for his immense contribution to the educational development and growth of the state-owned institution.

The son of the deceased, Mr. Peter Owoeye, disclosed this while speaking at the official handing over of Chief Joseph Olarenwaju Owoeye Mathematics and ICT Centre to the principal of the Isanlu Victory College shortly after the interment of their late father at the weekend, said that apart from Mathematics and ICT centre, an educational foundation would be established to continue the vision of Pa Owoeye on education.

He added that the foundation would be partnering federal and Kogi State Ministries of Education which would start as a Mathematics annual quiz competition to continue to encourage the younger ones to learn Mathematics beyond the secondary school level.

One of the brains behind the establishment of Mathematics and ICT to immortalise Pa Joseph Owoeye’s name at Isanlu Victory College, Ilafin, Dr. Giotane Tambawa explained that the children and their associates had put this project together to honour the deceased who has lived all his life to serve humanity, stressing that papa had touched many lives and his visions must not allow to die in vain.

Tambawa disclosed that though he was from Plateau State, has learnt a lot from the good legacies laid by the renowned educationist, adding that in partnership with the children, the group felt that Pa Owoeye must be immortalised for his contributions.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the traditional ruler and Agabana of Isanlu, His Royal Highness, Oba Babatunde Etanibi, pointed out that the late Pa Owoeye, who will be greatly missed by the people of Isanlu land and Ilafin community in particular for his selfless service.

Professor Usman, who was speaking during the Service of Songs in honour of the departed soul, Pa Joseph Owoeye at First ECWA Church (Evangelical Church of Winning All) in Lokoja, pointed out Baba Owoeye was one of the greatest fathers of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The rector eulogised the deceased immense contributions to the growth and development of the institution during the formative years, noting that when he came on board as the rector of the polytechnic he heard a lot of the good legacies left on the indelible sand of time by the deceased. S