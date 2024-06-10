Green Energy: Ngelale Wants Cooperation With US on Financing Instruments in Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Envoy on Climate Change (SPEC), Ajuri Ngelale, has met with the United States Head of Delegation to the United Nations Climate Conference and Principal Deputy Special Envoy for Climate, Ms. Sue Biniaz, in Germany



At the meeting held Sunday in Bonn, issues concerning tangible steps to be taken towards leveraging large-scale climate financing instruments to drive Nigeria’s green industrial agenda in the years ahead were discussed by both officials.



Ngelale in a release issued after the meeting said: “We have much work to do in the form of putting in place new mechanisms to achieve a truly transparent and innovative application of available resources to meet our objective of attracting new and de-risked investment capital from around the world. I am confident that we have the team to deliver on this for the country. One step at a time.



“The ties of mutually fruitful cooperation between the United States of America and the Federal Republic of Nigeria will extend deeply into Nigeria’s realizable ambition to become a green industrial powerhouse over the next ten years.



“The U.S. Principal Deputy Special Envoy for Climate was joined in the meeting by Mr. Trigg Talley, who serves as the Managing Director for Negotiations and Director for the U.S. State Department’s Office of Global Change,” the Special Envoy said.