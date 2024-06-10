  • Monday, 10th June, 2024

Green Energy: Ngelale Wants Cooperation With US on Financing Instruments in Nigeria

Life & Style | 12 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Envoy on Climate Change (SPEC), Ajuri Ngelale, has met with the United States Head of Delegation to the United Nations Climate Conference and Principal Deputy Special Envoy for Climate, Ms. Sue Biniaz, in  Germany


At the meeting held Sunday in Bonn, issues concerning tangible steps to be taken towards leveraging large-scale climate financing instruments to drive Nigeria’s green industrial agenda in the years ahead were discussed by both officials.


Ngelale in a release issued after the meeting said: “We have much work to do in the form of putting in place new mechanisms to achieve a truly transparent and innovative application of available resources to meet our objective of attracting new and de-risked investment capital from around the world. I am confident that we have the team to deliver on this for the country. One step at a time.


“The ties of mutually fruitful cooperation between the United States of America and the Federal Republic of Nigeria will extend deeply into Nigeria’s realizable ambition to become a green industrial powerhouse over the next ten years.


“The U.S. Principal Deputy Special Envoy for Climate was joined in the meeting by Mr. Trigg Talley, who serves as the Managing Director for Negotiations and Director for the U.S. State Department’s Office of Global Change,” the Special Envoy said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.