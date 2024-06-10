Golf: Oboh’s Victory at John Shippen Women’s Invitational Excites Runsewe

Olawale Ajimotokan

Nigeria’s female professional golfer, Georgia Oboh, has been commended by the President, Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, for winning John Shippen Women’s Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S.

Last week, 23-year-old Oboh made a giant leap in her flourishing career by winning John Shippen Women’s Invitational by three-stroke to secure exemptions to Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give and Dow Championship, both on the LPGA Tour.

She won the tournament where another Nigerian, Anita Uwadia, tied for third position with Ashley Shaw of the U.S.

Incidentally, Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, will hold from June 13 on the same Michigan course where Oboh triumphed after shooting 69-70—139 to be followed by Dow Championship, which runs from June 27-30 in Midland also in Michigan.

Runsewe, while commending Oboh, who is Nigerian first tour professional golfer, described her accomplishments as an inspiration to other children in Nigeria and for reinforcing the old maxim that there is reward for hard work.

He said her victory was a fulcrum of great possibilities and renewed hope for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Congratulations to our very own Georgia Oboh on your well-deserved victory at the John Shippen Women’s Invitational at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“We believe in you to keep the Nigerian flag flying high and keep doing your very best to ensure that you represent our dear country as a good ambassador of the game of golf,” Runwese said.

Runsewe also lauded Uwadia for her tied for third position in Michigan, describing the feat as exceptional as Nigerians are among the few black professional female golfers on the tour.

He assured of NGF’s continued support for golfers to enable them reach their full potential and exhibit their talent.

He urged parents to encourage their children to start playing golf at an early age, describing it is a sport they can be engaged in for the rest of their lives.

“Hand your child a golf club, and you might be surprised what happens.

“Your child might not be the next Tiger Woods, but golf can make a big impact in a young life.

“Many of the skills learned on the course translate to real life,” Runsewe said.

Special Olympics Nigeria Hosts Unified Sports Competition and Fun Day

Special Olympics Nigeria (SO Nigeria) celebrated individuals with and without intellectual disabilities through its Unified Champion School (UCS) programme platform.

The platform facilitated a one-day event titled “Unified Sports Competition and Fun Day” in Ogun and Lagos states on May 10 and June 1, 2024, respectively. These events marked the successful implementation of the UCS programme in both states. Participants included athletes (persons with intellectual disabilities), unified partners (persons without intellectual disabilities), family members, and state educators.

In Ogun State, the event took place at St. Peter’s College Olomore’s modern sports complex. Unified teams comprising persons with and without intellectual disabilities competed in football and volleyball. In the football semifinals, four teams—Fun, Happy, Laughter, and Joy—competed. Team Laughter secured first place, with Team Joy coming second, Team Fun third, and Team Happy fourth. In volleyball, Team Wura triumphed over Team Base.

In Lagos State, the event was hosted at the National Sports Institute (NIS) sports complex within the National Stadium Surulere.

Participants engaged in football and basketball competitions. Four teams—Akamu, Amala, Moimoi, and Gbegiri—competed fiercely. Team Moimoi won gold in football, with Team Gbegiri taking silver, and Teams Akamu and Amala securing bronze and fourth place, respectively. In basketball, Team Amala won gold, Team Moimoi took silver, and Teams Gbegiri and Akamu earned bronze and fourth place, respectively.

All athletes received medals at the end of the competitions. The event also featured various entertaining activities, including a mothers and children dance competition, an egg race, and a bouncing castle.

A notable highlight was the attendance of Ms. Brittany Orange, the United States Political Officer to the US Consulate in Nigeria.

She received a resounding applause and delivered a speech expressing her love for sports and its role in promoting teamwork, discipline, collaboration, and inclusion.

Ms. Orange emphasised the United States’ commitment to supporting initiatives that promote equality and inclusion worldwide. She also participated in a pre-match handshake with the athletes and performed the traditional kickoff for both football and basketball games.

The Special Olympics Unified Champion School program is a transformative initiative that aims to engage youth, involve educators, and create inclusive school communities by uniting students with and without intellectual disabilities. The program promotes social inclusion through three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports®, inclusive youth leadership, and whole-school engagement. Launched in January 2023, the UCS program is active in five schools in Ogun State and over 20 schools in Lagos State, impacting 2,216 participants.

The programme is funded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the U.A.E., Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Supreme Commander of the U.A.E. Armed Forces, whose generosity fosters a world of inclusion and acceptance for individuals with intellectual disabilities.