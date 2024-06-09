Tractor Manufacturing Firm to Setup Production Line in Benue 

George Okoh in Makurdi

Farmatrac Agro Solution, a Danish tractor assembling company is to set up an assembling plant in Benue State.

This was disclosed by the company’s head of West Africa partner, Mr. Godfrey Ajayi, when he led other members of his team on a visit to the Benue Investment Property Company (BIPC) Limited in Makurdi.

Ajayi said Farmatrac has outlined an ambitious plan to establish a presence in Africa and Benue State in particular.

He said the aim is to acquire tractors and equipment from Denmark to Benue State, set up a tractor assembling plant and train Benue youths as mechanics to provide ongoing maintenance as well as support for the tractors.

In a zoom presentation, the Managing Director and CEO of Farmatrac Agro Solutions, Vincent Chand, stated that the partnership between Farmatrac and Benue State government represents an exciting opportunity for the company to bring high-quality, affordable farming mechanisation to West Africa and Benue State in particular through BIPC which is the first to key into the partnership.

According to him, Farmatrac mission is to help increase agricultural productivity and support the livelihoods of small holder farmers in West Africa.

The Managing Director, BIPC Limited, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, said the first phase of the partnership with Farmatrac Agro Solutions targets about 200 units of tractors.

He said: “BIPC stands to benefit from this partnership by establishing a tractor rental/hiring centre to serve local farmers and becoming the exclusive distributor of Farmatrac spare parts in the whole of north central thereby generating revenue through the sale and maintenance of the tractors.”

During the meeting, a technical team was immediately constituted by the Managing Director to work out all necessary modalities for an MOU as both parties expressed optimism about the venture’s potential returns on investment.