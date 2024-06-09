Tokunbo Fasoro: Empowering Women Through Fashion

Over the years, Tokunbo Fasoro, a renowned international human resources professional, has dedicated her life to empowering women in their careers and businesses. She tells Vanessa Obioha how she has turned to a lifelong passion of hers, fashion, as an empowering tool through her brand Lioness by TF

Tokunbo Fasoro has always had a deep love for fashion. As a young girl, she was captivated by her mother’s impeccable style. Her mother, a fashion icon in her own right, set the pace with her chic and sophisticated wardrobe. With dreamy eyes, Fasoro watched her mother dress up and dance in front of the mirror every morning, radiating confidence and joy.

It was during these magical moments that Fasoro first understood that fashion could be an elegant blend of class, comfort, and decency. She marvelled at how her mother effortlessly combined these elements, stepping out each day with unmatched grace and poise. The more she observed her mother’s style and pride, the deeper her fascination with fashion grew. She began designing perfect outfits in her mind, complete with matching shoes, handbags, and jewellery for every occasion. Imagining herself in these stunning ensembles, she revelled in the fantasy and beauty of it all. This daily ritual of creative imagination and admiration for her mother’s style sowed the seeds of a lifelong passion.

At 17, Fasoro began working alongside her mother in the fashion business, gaining invaluable hands-on experience and learning the industry’s intricacies. When she entered university, she transformed her passion into a thriving side hustle, designing and creating outfits for herself and her friends. Balancing her studies with her burgeoning fashion business, Fasoro honed her skills and built a small but loyal customer base. Most of the money she earned went towards supporting students who couldn’t afford their fees and purchasing educational materials.

This entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit helped Fasoro build an enviable reputation. “You can say I am a woman of many parts,” she said, reeling off her numerous qualifications.

As a renowned international human resources professional, Fasoro boasts a career that spans over a decade with numerous qualifications to show for it. She holds a BA and a Master’s degree in Personnel Psychology (MPP), professionally certified by the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI) in the United States as a Professional in Human Resources-International (PHRi), an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management Nigeria (CIPM), a certified professional from the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM-CP), and professionally certified by the Global Professional in Human Resources (GPHR). She is also an alumnus of the prestigious Pan Atlantic University Lagos, Nigeria, where she was trained in Entrepreneurship Management. She sits on the Board of Directors of Women in HR (WIHR).

“As a Passion to Profit strategist, I have empowered countless women to start businesses they love, generously sharing my knowledge and experiences,” she added. Her expertise took her across the globe, where she not only excelled in her profession but also discovered her true calling: helping others turn their passions into profitable businesses.

Her passion for helping others led her to athor the bestselling book ‘The Persistent Woman: Overcoming 20 Years of Rejection.’ The book inspires women to break through all limitations to live a purposeful life.

“Growing up, I struggled a lot with low self-esteem and faced rejection from various people in my life,” she said, explaining the inspiration behind the book. “There were moments when it felt like no matter what I did, I wasn’t good enough, and people would come to my parents, telling them to give up on me because I wouldn’t amount to anything.

“These experiences left me feeling worthless and filled with self-doubt, but they also ignited a fire within me to prove them wrong and to show that I was capable of achieving greatness despite their doubts. Through resilience, determination, and a relentless pursuit of my dreams, I was able to break through these limitations and overcome my struggles, which led to writing the book ‘The Persistent Woman: Overcoming 20 Years of Rejection.’ I wanted to inspire other women to strive towards achieving their dreams notwithstanding the limitations they may face.”

Like the lioness she is, Fasoro rose above her limitations, shattering glass ceilings and encouraging other women to do the same. She never derailed from her dreams, dedicating herself to serving others, as seen in her work with women and girls in the slums of Oworo, Lagos, Nigeria, teaching them essential skills for financial independence.

All the while, she never left her fashion business; she always made time for it. Pivoting Clara’s Signature in Nigeria in 2021, was a major step in the right direction for Fasoro, but she wanted more. She wanted to build a global brand. Motivated and inspired by iconic brands like Prada and Elie Tahari, she desired opportunities in the global marketplace and hoped that one day her dream would become a reality.

When the opportunity to move to the UK arose, Fasoro was not immediately excited. She had built a significant presence in Nigeria and feared starting from scratch in a new country. For the first month after her arrival, she felt stuck and cried almost every day, grappling with the daunting prospect of beginning anew in a foreign land.

“As a woman of faith, I sought guidance and solace in my spiritual beliefs. One day, I heard a voice that changed everything: ‘You are not starting from the bottom of the pyramid; this is your opportunity to make the dream you have had since you were 15 come true.’ This revelation ignited a new sense of purpose and determination within me,” she said.

With renewed vigour, Fasoro embarked on the journey to create Lioness by TF, her new fashion brand. Seeking support and guidance, she found a seasoned consultant who immediately understood her vision and partnered with her to initiate the process. She also received unwavering support from her husband and family in the UK.

With a vision “to see women win using fashion as a tool,” Lioness by TF quickly became a success story, affirming that she had not started from the bottom but had positioned herself well on her way to the pinnacle of the fashion world. The fashion brand is distinguished by its fresh style of design, iconic fabrics, and consistent high quality, making luxury fashion accessible to its global customer base.

Running a fashion brand in the UK has its challenges. For Fasoro, it is securing funding and managing the high cost of operations in the UK.

“The expenses associated with materials, manufacturing, and logistics are significantly higher compared to Nigeria. This financial strain has made it challenging to scale the business while maintaining quality and affordability. Despite these challenges, I remain committed to my vision, continuously seeking innovative solutions and strategic partnerships to sustain and grow my brand,” she said.

A major accomplishment, however, for the fashion entrepreneur is the acceptance into Wolf & Badger, a global platform that is home to more than 2000 independent brands in the fashion and beauty industry, within a month of trading.

“This rapid acceptance was a significant milestone for Lioness by TF, as it validated the quality and appeal of my designs on a global platform,” she said.

“Secondly, during the launch, seeing women eagerly buying my pieces at the launch, rushing to ensure their sizes were not sold out was surprising. This rapid acceptance and enthusiastic demand validated my hard work and vision for Lioness by TF, marking a significant milestone in my journey and reinforcing my belief in the global potential of my brand.”

Having dedicated her life to helping women in their careers and businesses, this venture marked a new chapter for her to empower women through fashion.

Lioness by TF is deeply committed to supporting both local and global communities. A percentage of the brand’s profits goes towards empowering women and the girl child in the slum of Oworo, Lagos, Nigeria. Through the NGO founded by Fasoro, Bi Empowerment Initiative, they provide essential skills, mindset transformational training, and start-up capital. These efforts help women achieve financial independence and break free from their environmental limitations. The aim is to create lasting positive change and foster a community of empowered, resilient women.

Lioness by TF utilises high-quality fabrics and employs local artisans, ensuring each piece is timeless and durable. By sourcing and producing locally, the brand reduces its carbon footprint and supports local labour, embracing ethical practices

Today, Lioness by TF, like her other endeavours, stands as a testament to Fasoro’s resilience, vision, and faith as she continues to aim for the pinnacle, proving that with determination and belief, dreams can indeed come true.