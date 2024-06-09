Tinubu Approves New Leadership for National Council on Climate Change, Names Nkiruka Maduekwe as DG/CEO

*Ibrahim Shelleng as SSA on climate finance, Olamide Fagbuji, SSA on climate technology

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) in interim capacity, pending the confirmation of her appointment by the NCCC Supervisory Council.

The appointment, according to a release issued on Sunday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, is in accordance with President Tinubu’s commitment to actualize Nigeria’s green industrial vision, boost investor confidence, and unlock sustainable economic value through various climate finance instrument.

The president has also approved that Dr. Maduekwe, 39, who holds a Bachelor of Law degree; a Master’s degree in Environmental Law & Policy from the University of Dundee (UK), and a Doctorate in Law from the University of Hull (UK), is to serve as the Co-Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP).

Maduekwe has over 15 years of national and international experience in climate policy development and project implementation.

She previously served as the Nigeria National Coordinator, Climate Parliament.

Climate Parliament is an international, multi-partisan network of legislators working worldwide to help solve the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

She was also the legal adviser to the NCCC Director-General.

Abdullahi Shelleng

Furthermore, the president has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, 40, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance & Stakeholder Engagement, Office of the President.

He is seconded to the NCCC Secretariat, where he will handle all matters related to Climate Finance & Stakeholder/Donor Relations.

President Tinubu has also approved the appointment of Mr. Shelleng, who will assume the position of Secretary of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP) and serve as a member of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, as well as the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

Shelleng, who holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has served in leading roles across multiple financial institutions, and was Head of Business Development for the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company PLC (NMRC) before his appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the President.

Olumide Fagbuji

The president has also approved the appointment of Mr. Olamide Fagbuji, 44, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology and Operations, Office of the President.

He is seconded to the NCCC Secretariat, where he will oversee the digitalization of a new open procurement process and cross-departmental procedural optimization initiative.

Fagbuji served as the Special Assistant to the President on Economic Matters under the previous administration, and was most recently the Technical Adviser to the Director-General of the NCCC on Policy Research and Strategy. He is a policy analyst and computer scientist.

By the directive of the president, the aforementioned appointments take immediate effect.

President Tinubu expects the new appointees to bring their expertise and discipline to bear on these very important assignments in pursuance of the nation’s aspiration on green industrial development and climate action for sustainable growth and national prosperity.