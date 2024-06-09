Nigerian Christian Authors Association Welcomes New Book

Ejiofor Alike

The Association of Nigerian Christian Authors and Publishers (ANCAPS) has welcomed the publication of a book titled: ‘Fear Not!’ written by a member of the association, Mr. Precious Okolobo, describing the work as a potent antidote to the myriads of fears facing Nigerians today.

The 216-page book, due for public presentation at Assemblies of God, Mende, Lagos, on June 16, 2024, chronicles the various fears people face in everyday life and outlines how to contain them through practical steps and an intimate relationship with God.

Welcoming the new book on behalf of ANCAPS, the Chairman of the association, Wole Adedoyin said: “Everyone fears something. The way we confront our fears determines our fate. This is why it is important to pay serious attention to the methods outlined in the book. It is important for Christians to continue to grow their faith through the knowledge and application of the word of God as they read and apply the principles given in Spirit-inspired books and publications.”

In addition to the treatise on fear, the author of the book, Mr. Okolobo narrated how he confronted his fears of being diagnosed with a terminal disease.

He distilled his thoughts and strategies in the book against the background of the divine injunction not to fear.

Commenting on the book in the Forward, a foremost industrialist and convener, the New Nigeria Group (NNG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa noted that the book came at a most auspicious time.

“The hearts of men are trembling and many are failing. ‘Sudden death’ is on the increase and many – old and young – are now hypertensive. Despite the fact that the author is a deacon who is very familiar with the scriptures, writing this book on overcoming fear was motivated by his encounter with a generally regarded ‘incurable disease’- cancer,” Ohuabunwa wrote.

According to Ohuabunwa, the book is a highly inspired work, which will help the people of God as “we pass through this extended patch of ‘perilous time’ with the earth and humanity gliding irreversibly to the end of the age.”

Ministers expected at the event, which will be chaired by Deacon Chimezie Ahaiwe, include: District Superintendent, Lagos Mainland District of Assemblies of God, Nigeria Rev. T S Odunmomi; his predecessor, Rev (Dr) Emmanuel Awazie, and the host pastor, Rev. Nse Usenideh.