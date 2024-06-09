‘Flamingos Will Play in Monrovia as if on Home Soil’

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has assured Nigerians that the country’s U17 girls, Flamingos, will play as if they are on home soil when they take on their Liberian counterparts in their FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying fixture in Monrovia this evening.

“The atmosphere is great and the city of Monrovia is friendly. We feel at home, and we will approach the match as if we are playing at home. There is no way we will allow any form of crowd intimidation to distract us from our objective of picking a handsome win in this first leg.

“I have spoken to the players and we have been working very hard, right from Abuja, and since we got here. A good win in the first leg here in Monrovia is crucial for us to play the return leg in Abuja without any jitters.”

The match at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, which is the first leg of the final qualifying fixture for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup that will be hosted by the Dominican Republic, will commence at 4pm Liberia time (5pm Nigeria time) on Sunday.

The second leg has been scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday, 14th June, starting from 4pm Nigeria time.