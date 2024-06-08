Zulum Resettles IDPs to Nine LGAs, Disburses N954.7m

Michael Olugbode

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has flagged off the resettlement of internally displaced persons to nine local government councils while also disbursing N954.7 million for their rehabilitation and supporting them in getting a source of livelihood.

About 12,985 comprising 4,880 male heads of household, 1,230 female heads of household, 6,875 married women and other family members were earmarked to be resettled in the nine councils, in the first phase, those to be resettled are to communities in six councils of Bama, Konduga, Gwoza, Kukawa, Jere and Ngala.

Each of the 4,880 male heads of household and another 1,230 female heads of household received N100,000, while about 6,875 married women each received N50,000 cash.



Zulum noted that while cash support was distributed, 6,875 married women also received maize, rice, and mattresses, including mats, oil, and kitchen utensils.

Zulum also stated that the food items distributed were part of the federal government’s support for the state.

According to him, “This food item we are giving to the returnees is from NEMA. A few days ago, we lunched the distribution of food items donated to the government of Borno by the federal government at Pulka.”



He added that: “I want to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I want to commend the office of the Vice President, I also want to commend NEMA for partnering with us to ensure sustainable resettlement of the IDPs in this very important camp.”



“This resettlement is voluntary. All these IDPs have expressed their willingness to return to their ancestral home or other areas with relative peace and tranquility. So, the resettlement is in line with the Kampala convention, which signifies that IDPs are to be resettled in a dignified manner.

Zulum expressed his concern over the criminal activities in the Muna IDP camp; he said, “I think people of Borno State will bear witness that this is one of the most notorious camps in Borno State. There’s a lot of prostitution ongoing in this camp; there’s a lot of procreation without care going on in this camp, And above all, there’s a lot of criminality that is ongoing in this camp. Including theft and rubbery.”