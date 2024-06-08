Sensitize To, Not ‘On’

WITH EBERE WABARA

Mediagaffe

THE PDP has expressed serious concern at the fire outbreak, describing it as suspicious.” Just delete ‘outbreak’ on grounds of redundancy.

“Nigeria in search for (of) an enduring political structure…”

“NGO sensitises (sensitizes, preferably) girls on (to) engineering, STEM-related activities”

“…or through these number….” EFCC please take note: this number

“We urge that that it will (should) be sustained.”

“For instance, NLC would (should) have opposed land border closure by the immediate past government when it was clear that in Nigeria….”

“Zamfara, C’River, Adamawa, Ogun top cholera cases (case) list”

“Imo agog as APC Flags (sic) off mother of all campaign” Get it right: mother of all campaigns

“Chief Whip stages walk out (walkout) to protest Senate president’s out-of-order ruling”

“The management of the radio station, in a statement (how else?), said his body has (had) been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre….”

“The trustees of Royal Sports Club International, Abuja (another comma) felicitate with (felicitate) you as you mark the Golden (sic) age of 50.” Write right: ‘of 50’ is an overkill!

“13 teams battle for glory as activities build-up (build up)”

“Parties’ last minute (last-minute) campaign strategies”

Did you know that Britons say ‘go to the poll’, while Americans use ‘go to the polls’?

“Nigeria, for (to) all intent (intents) and purposes, is a developing nation.”

“In the military heydays (heyday) when they were in charge….”

“…Nigerian marketers need to avail themselves with (of) both theoretical and practical tools to practice (practise) effectively.”

“StarTimes sensitizes young scholars on (to) digital migration”

“How Nigeria (Nigerian) football can move forward”

The first contribution this week is from Mr. Kenneth Chioma Ugbechie: “Graduates checking their NYSC postings in Kano were killed when a female suicide bomber…diffused (detonated, not defused) the bomb….” (THE NATION ON SUNDAY, June 2)

Still on the preceding medium: “Ex-Gov writes (writes to) Tinubu, set to dump PDP” Note that the excerpt is American English while the corrected version is British Standard English.

“Ebola: Liberia, S/Leone, Guinea seal-off (seal off) virus-heat areas”

“LCCI commends FG over (for/on) industrial revolution programme”

“…most fuel efficient (fuel-efficient) Jaguar ever”

Let us welcome The Niche on Sunday to this column for the first time. Its June 2 edition goofed: “…Nigeria’s quest for permanent (a permanent) seat at (in/on) the United Nations Security Council.”

Lastly from THE NATION ON SUNDAY under review: “Our rather unenviable ranking in the league of corrupt nations attract (attracts) dishonour….”

April 2024 online edition of Political Economist offered readers just three improprieties: “In Barcelona NCC boss struts Nigeria’s broadband potentials (potential)”

“Police re-open (reopen) 23-year-old murder case of four Igbo youths”

“One million Nigerians in foreign prisons over drug offenses (offences)”

“The occasion came to an end at about 5pm (sic)…” ‘At about 5 p.m.’ smacks of confusion. ‘At 5 p.m.’ means on the dot while ‘about 5 p.m.’ indicates shortly before or after 5 p.m. So, to now write ‘at about 5 p.m.’ is simply ridiculous. Just use intelligible timing (one of the two as appropriateness demands).

“Since January 1992, all the political apparatus for the government of all the states of the federation have been…” Singular: apparatus; plural: apparati or apparatuses.

“And politicians atimes utter words that either ruin them or make them. “ Correct form: at times.

“The scene of the ghastly accident that killed the majority leader in.…” Any accident that results in the loss of (human) life is a fatal one; not a ghastly mishap.

“He got missing in action at Ikeja before he was picked up in an abandoned car in the outskirt of the cantonment. “ (The Guardian, May 25) Action phrase: on the outskirts….

“A leader is not really necessary because bush men roam about together in small family bands.” Delete ‘about’ as ‘roam’ encompasses its function.

“…that is why they are performing creditably well.” (Radio Nigeria, May 25) Economy of words: simply creditably—no need for ‘well’.

“We therefore want to appeal to all concerned to ensure that fresh students settle down early enough for their academic work on the campuses this year.” (Nigerian Tribune, May 25) I urge the Ibadan editorialists to settle down to Standard English language application.

“We recall instances in the past when confirmation of nominees were (was) withheld by the legislature until their illegitimate and illegal demands had been met.”

“Their conduct in a few cases have been disappointing.” You don’t need to be a purist before observing the subject-verb disagreement. Get it right: Their conduct….has (not have).

“Another feather on his cap” The standard expression is ‘feather in one’s cap.’

“Then there is the case of a specialist hospital built a stone throw from an underutilized and ill-equipped teaching hospital.” (The Guardian, May 25) The idiomatic expression known to good taste is ‘a stone’s throw’.

“Commissioner rescinds decision, honours Assembly’s summon” Henceforth, I may be compelled to cause a summons (or summonses, as the case appears) to be served on newspapers!

FEEDBACK

ELUCIDATORY Note: “Good riddance (to bad rubbish)”, an informal idiom, is said when you are pleased that a bad or unwanted thing or person or something of poor quality has gone”, E.g. we’ve got rid of the old computer system, and good riddance to bad rubbish is what I say (CAMBRIDGE INTERNATIONAL DICTIONARY OF ENGLISH, Page 1074).

“Good riddance” is an exclamation expressing relief that something or somebody has been removed, e.g. Good riddance to bad rubbish (WORLD BOOK DICTIONARY, Page 1795).

“Members/men/people of the (criminal) underworld”, meaning “criminal” (or criminals), this has long been a cliché in British English. In Nigeria, it has become one of the grossly overworked popular expressions of contemporary life”, so asserts Professor David Jowett, author of the book entitled NIGERIAN ENGLISH USAGE: An Introduction (Page 210).

I have said it time and again that the trouble with an average Nigerian is that he/she does not read on a daily basis. After graduation from the university, reading becomes a closed book to him/her. Bring Back the Book and #Bring back our Girls! God Bless Nigeria!

