PDP to Gov Sani: Ensure Recovery of Funds Allegedly Looted Under El-Rufai’s Administration

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, has called on the state Governor, Senator Uba Sani, to ensure that all the monies allegedly looted during the eight-year administration of ex-governor Nasir el-Rufai are recovered.



The party made the call while reacting in a statement to the report of the ad-hoc committee, set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to investigate all finances, loans and contracts awarded by the eight year administration of ex- governor, Nasir el-Rufai.



The report, which was submitted on Tuesday at plenary, alleged that N423bn was looted under el-Rufai.

It recommended that el-Rufai, alongside some of his former officials, which include Muyiwa Adekeye and Jimmy Lawal among others, be investigated by relevant security agencies.



The PDP in a statement issued yesterday by Abraham Catoh, its spokesperson, called on the governor to as a matter of urgency, invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to further investigate and recover all the monies allegedly “looted by el-Rufai and his cronies.



Catoh said the PDP had been vindicated by the report of the ad-hoc committee.

“The reports of the Kaduna State House of Assembly investigations on financial expenditure of the immediate past administration of Nasir el-Rufai has vindicated the PDP, that has always challenged the government on certain expenses of the el-Rufai government,” the statement reads.



“The PDP wish to called on the governor of the state, Sen.Uba Sani to, as a matter of transparency and posterity to, immediately invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related matters Commission to further investigate and recover all the monies allegedly looted by Nasir el-Rufai and his cronies and those found guilty be prosecuted, as revealed and recommended by the committee’s report”.

Catoh said the PDP is following events as they unfold and will always react accordingly.

The statement said the PDP is in full support of government action towards enthroning transparency and good governance across all levels of government in the state.

The party commended members of the House of Assembly “for a job well done and for standing on the good side of posterity as history will never judge them in bad light.”