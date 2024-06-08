Doncarta Returns with ‘Pullover’, Featuring Zlatan

Ferdinand Ekechukwu





Following a two-year hiatus, talented singer, songwriter Doncarta, real name Nnakwuzie Raphael Ekene, is back with “Pullover”, his latest single featuring street-hop artiste, Zlatan Ibile. The single follows Gucci Bag, a fans favourite song he dropped in 2022.

On this new song, which made entries on June 7, evergreen Doncarta sings about proving himself to a particular love interest. He talks about her charisma and beauty. While Zlatan seals the work with rhymes about his wealth and how he chooses to impress the gorgeous Ohema.

As always, Zlatan’s ad-libs are beautifully imprinted in the mind. Doncarta has further shown his tenacity and ability to create music that should always be on everyone’s playlist. The song, “Pullover” is a mash up of danceable beats that keeps listeners gyrating and in their dancing shoes.

His music journey started far back as 2018 and subsequent, two body of works contained in his discography. Doncarta’s “Day Ones” featuring CB Sparkz was nominated in the seventh edition for the Top Naija Music Award Best Music Video in 2019.

Born in Onitsha, into a family of 11 and is the seventh child, he attended school in Onitsha, Anambra State but later moved to Port-Harcourt to continue his studies, he started developing his passion for music from secondary school. Lately, his social media handles at IG: DonCarta_Official and Twitter (X): IamDonCarta, has seen his fans reconnect with the singer.

Formerly signed to Tiana Entertainment where he released his debut song ‘Day Ones’ in 2018, featuring Cb Sparkz. He has been nominated for various indigenous awards to which he won some. To his credit are an album and an EP, ‘Rhythm and Love’, released in 2022.

With singles including Melanin, Mary K, Kill-a-Man, Road Trips, Off my Feet on the EP, superseding his earlier album, Commercial Break, released in 2021, with bop singles such as Anything, Feelings, Ife mi, Tina, DKMV, Alright, On Me, Inside (feat Supa Fab), and INBG.