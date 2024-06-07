  • Friday, 7th June, 2024

Uganda Airlines Wins Aviation Cup Africa Golf Tournament

Business | 1 hour ago

East African carrier, Uganda Airlines has won the third Annual Aviation Cup Africa Tournament held in Lagos recently.

The tournament, which held in Ikeja Golf Club over the weekend, was declared opened with aceremonial take-off, by the Managing Director of Federal Airport Authority, Mrs.Olubunmi Kuku, who was represented by the Director of Airport Operations, Capt. AbdullahiMahmood, in the  presence of Dr. Gabriel Olowo, the chairman of Sabre Travel Solutions.

The duo of Chris Erhagbe and Abdulai Musa, who played for Uganda Airlines cardedcombined stableford points of 67 on Day 1 and 70 on Day 2, emerged as the winners of the Corporate Foursome team game.

Playing for South African Airways, Guy Omene and Deji Johnson recorded combined Stableford points of 63 on Day 1 and 57on Day 2, which earned them 2nd position

Speaking to reporters after ceremonial tee off, the representative of FAAN MD, Capt.Abdullahi Mahmood said “FAAN is proud to be associated with Aviation Cup Africa GolfTournament. The event has grown in leaps and bounds in the last few years, and it is agreat way to bond with other stakeholders while enjoying the beautiful game of golf. AtFAAN, we care about the well-being of our people and will always promote healthycompetition that usually brings out the best in humanity. Congratulations to theorganizers on another successful event, and we look forward to taking more trophies nextyear.”

