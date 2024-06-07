Savage Xtra Set to Host Listening Party for Second Album: ‘Young, Blessed and Dangerous’

Nigerian singer, music maker, and record label executive, Uche Barry Nwachukwu, better known by his stage name as Savage Xtra, is gearing up to release his highly anticipated second album, ‘Young, Blessed and Dangerous’ (YBD).

To celebrate the launch, he will host a listening party on June 8.

Speaking on the forthcoming album, Savage Xtra highlighted that YBD represents a significant milestone in his evolving career, promising to redefine the Afrobeats genre. This 14-track album seamlessly blends elements of Afrobeat, R&B, and hip-hop, showcasing his unique sound and lyrical prowess. Themes of empowerment, self-discovery, love, and resilience are intricately woven throughout the album, offering a rich and varied listening experience.

“Releasing ‘Young, Blessed and Dangerous’ is a dream come true,” said Savage Xtra. “This album reflects my journey and the experiences that have shaped me. I wanted to create music that resonates with people from all walks of life and inspires them to embrace their power and potential. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Following the release, Savage Xtra plans to embark on a world tour, performing in Europe and the UK after having already toured East and South Africa. The tour will cover multiple cities, allowing fans to experience his dynamic live performances.

Savage Xtra, hailing from Umezala local government in Owerri, Imo State, is also the founder of ‘OY to the World’ Carnival, a free music festival showcasing the artistry and cultural heritage of Eastern Nigeria. His debut album, ‘The Road Business,’ received critical acclaim, solidifying his place in the music industry and setting the stage for the ambitious and genre-defying YBD.

The album ‘Young, Blessed and Dangerous’ will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and other digital music stores.

Born in the UK and raised in Oyigbo, Rivers State, Savage Xtra is the founder of the record label Alta Confianza, which translates to “High Confidence” in Spanish. The label boasts a roster of talented artists such as Good Life, Moseric, Damascux, Phloryda, and Shunhybrid.

With ‘Young, Blessed and Dangerous,’ Savage Xtra is set to profoundly impact the music scene, further establishing his unique voice and storytelling abilities. Fans eagerly await the release and the electrifying performances that will follow.