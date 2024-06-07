Ogalla, Delta Governor, Professor Edozien, Pastor Ezeobi, Others Set to be Honoured with Coveted Silent Heroes Awards 

Victoria Ojiako

Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff; RT. Hon Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State; Prof. Leroy Chuma Edozien, Ubili Ka Nkwu Ahaba; IGP Kayode Egbetokun; and Pastor Ikechukwu Edmund Ezeobi, are some of the personalities that would be honoured with the sixth edition of the Nigerian Silent Heroes Award (NSHA) on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Cabana Hall, Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro Abuja.

While Ogalla was nominated as a Silent Hero in Maritime Security; Oborevwori

was picked as a Silent Hero in Infrastructure Development; Edozien will be honoured as a Silent Hero in Medicine and Politics in recognition of his contribution to the development of Nigeria and selflessness in service to humanity; IGP Egbetokun as Silent Hero in Policing; and Ezeobi would be honoured as a Silent Hero of Faith for his pastoral works spanning over two decades, both locally and internationally.

The 2024 annual NSHA ceremony, which is the sixth, in the series is being hosted by SHA Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, aiming to express gratitude of society to the award recipients for their kindness towards fellow individuals, families, community and environment and their silent heroic service to fatherland.

The initiative was conceived by the founder, Odita Sunday-Udemaguna, an influential journalist and humanitarian who noted that “In our larger society, there are men and women who are silently working assiduously behind the scenes to oil our nation’s wheel of progress.

“These people are SILENT HEROES in their own right but have largely remained unsung and under-celebrated. Believe it or not, they are the reason our nation has made the modest progress recorded in different spheres in contemporary times.”

Other nominees include Minister of state for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, MON as Silent Hero in Governance; Alhaji Jibrin Baba Nadace, Director General, Voice of Nigeria as Silent Hero in Journalism; and Dr. Awele Elumelu, CEO Avon Medical Practice as Silent Hero in Medicine.

Others include Mr. Dozy Mmobuosi

CEO, Tingo Inc. as Silent Hero in Fintech & Agro Development in Africa; ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr

as Silent Hero in Police Image Management; Dr. Ejikeme Odumegwu Owelle as Silent Hero in Philanthropy; Alex Nwankwo, CEO Amity Global Network as Silent Hero in Image Management; and Evelyn Usman, Asst. Crime Editor Vanguard Newspaper as Silent Hero in Journalism (Print Media).

Ogbu Johnson Chinecherem got the Silent Hero in Nollywood; Mr Jason Bent as Silent Hero in Administration; Professor Muhammad Shafi’u Abdullahi, DFCISM as Silent Hero in Education; Mrs. Judith Ogunleye (Ofulue), Founder, Ubulu-uku Community Outreach as Silent Hero in Community Development and Philanthropy; and Mr. Monye Lucky Ehiwogwu, MD/CEO as Silent Hero in Private Security Practice.

Others in the list include Shina Philips, CEO Matchmakers Int. Consult Silent Hero in Management; Dr. Osadebe Osakwe, MD North China Construction Ltd., Silent Hero in Business and Philanthropy; Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, National Coordinator HURIWA, as Silent Hero in Human Rights; Chief Dr. Aisha Tosan, CEO Bi Communications Ltd, as Silent Hero in Media; Yushau Shuaib, Founder, PRNigeria as Silent Hero in Security Advocacy; Ebaide Omiunu as Silent Hero of Climate Change & Social Impact; Haliru Nababa, FICMC, MFR, mni, Controller General Nigerian Correctional Service, as Silent Hero in Public Service; and Moses Amiebenomo, CEO Sagesse De Dieu Limited as Silent Hero in Business & Enterprise.

Zenith Bank bagged Silent Hero in Banking Sector; Prince Martins as Silent Hero in SME Development & Job Creation; Chief Nwoye-oba Chinedu Jonathan, CEO Lamido Motors as Silent Hero in Business and Enterprise; Christian Ogbonna, CEO Gorton Superstore Wholesale Market in Manchester as Silent Hero In Business & Enterprise; Christopher Okonkwo, Silent Hero In Cyber Security & Artificial Intelligence; and last but definitely not the least, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo

Governor of Kogi State Silent Hero in Security Management .

This year, the organisers plan to unveil a magazine and a compendium of the “NIGERIA’S SILENT HEROES volume 11”, a documentation of some of the milestones of such hardworking individuals with achievements cutting across diverse fields like Education, Security, Journalism, Industry, Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Governance etc.