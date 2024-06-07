Mastercard Deepens Bonds with Nigerian Cardholders with UEFA Champions League Final experience

Mastercard successfully concluded its UEFA Champions League campaign in Nigeria with an exclusive viewing event of the final match, blending the thrill of football with priceless experiences for cardholders.

Mastercard also hosted a number of guests, including partners, cardholders, football legends, and other notable personalities, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, in a memorable celebration of the sport, strengthening the bond between Mastercard and football fans in the country.

The campaign saw Mastercard engage cardholders across Nigeria, bringing the excitement of the UEFA Champions League closer to fans in a nation with a rich football culture. As a sponsor of the league for 30 years, Mastercard leveraged this campaign to offer fans not just a viewing experience but also an immersive journey into one of the world’s most prestigious football tournaments.

“At Mastercard, we are passionate about connecting people with the experiences they love most, and football holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Nigerians. Through exclusive events and experiences, we aim to bring football fans closer to the excitement of the UEFA Champions League, reinforcing our commitment to delivering priceless experiences to our customers. As the tournament concludes, we are proud to have played a part in enriching lives and strengthening connections along the way,” said Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager, West Africa, Mastercard.

A key part of the campaign involved a collaboration with Prince Ebeano, a prominent retail chain in Nigeria, which rewarded Mastercard cardholders for their usage. This collaboration saw one Mastercard cardholder, accompanied by two friends, embark on a priceless adventure, experiencing the thrill of the UEFA Champions League final match firsthand in Nigeria.

The winner, selected in a raffle draw at the end of the campaign, enjoyed a three-day, two-night, all-expense-paid trip featuring a luxurious shopping spree, a first-rate culinary experience on a yacht, and other recreational activities. The experience concluded with the viewing event on June 1, where they were surprised by football legend, Joseph Yobo and a live music performance from Mavin Records star, Crayon.

As the finals concluded with Real Madrid claiming victory, the event fostered deep connections, bringing people together to celebrate the climax of the football season. Mastercard’s longstanding partnership with UEFA highlights its commitment to creating opportunities for fans to experience the thrill of live football in increasingly innovative and rewarding ways.