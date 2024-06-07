MUSA JOSEPH reckons that Uba Sani is rekindling the fire of unity, peace and progress in Kaduna State

In Kaduna State of today, Governor Uba Sani has rekindled the fire of unity, peace and progress. And in doing this, he has been very deliberate and intentional. Gradually, the state which about a year ago was viciously divided along ethnic, religious, political and social fault lines and exacerbated by the northern and southern dichotomy, is fast receiving healing in many fronts.

It was learnt that many had expressed worry and apprehension that the new helmsman would probably open up their wounds the more, or chastise them with scorpion in place of the constant whip they were used to. But surprisingly, the same person has been at the forefront of gathering the whips and throwing them into the furnace through rapprochement, reconciliation, forgiveness to completely obliterate the sad and bitter memories of yester years and beating their swords into ploughshares. Welcome to a new Kaduna unravelling under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani who is proving by the day to be irrevocably bent on creating a brand new Kaduna reminiscent of the once peaceful and accommodating home for all.

Indeed in the last one year of Governor Uba in the saddle, a new vista has opened in terms of inter-ethnic, inter-religions and inter-social relationships. A new tune oozing harmony, warmth and affection for one another irrespective of whether you are from northern or southern Kaduna, Muslim or Christian is now on the loop, playing ceaselessly and with it, a significant drop in the heartbreaking incidents of banditry, kidnapping and general insecurity in the state.

From all indications, Governor Uba Sani, it would appear, has chosen to prioritise establishing working relationships with all and sundry both at state and even national level in a manner that is void of offence towards man and God. His motto reads something like: “Love to all, malice to none.

Truth is this deliberate move to effect healing and reconciliation didn’t just start in June 2024. Speaking in December 2023 at the Kaduna Unity Christmas Carol which was organised by the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Governor Uba Sani promised that his administration will not discriminate against anybody on the basis of religion and ethnicity. That used to be the norm. He emphasized that religious and ethnic differences have caused so much division and stunted the development of Kaduna State.

His vision is simple and straightforward. For him, the twin problems of religion and ethnicity will not stop him from “making sure that development is taken to every nook and cranny of Kaduna State”. In the Christmas carol, Uba Sani has this to say: “When I was growing up, my Dad would always force us to go to all Christmas Carols. So to me, this is a normal thing.

“Leadership is all about equity and justice. My government will not discriminate against anyone based on religion, ethnicity or whatever differences.” Such a solemn vow. And through to his words, the governor stormed Southern Kaduna not long after the carol for the groundbreaking ceremony of four major road constructions. From all indications, here at last is a governor whose administration can be said to be committed to championing genuine reconciliation among the people in the southern part of the state.

Last week, the Governor joined the Arewa Think Tank to commemorate President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office just like his own, too. The event, which was held at the iconic Arewa House in Kaduna, highlighted the achievements of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration and reaffirmed the strength of Nigeria’s diversity.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Uba Sani praised President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to revitalization of the economy, degradation of criminal elements, and his support for Northern Nigeria even when there had been some trenchant voices from the zone in the period under review. Expectedly, he used the opportunity to share his administration’s efforts to forge unity among Kaduna State’s diverse population, rebuilding trust and reawakening the Kaduna spirit of oneness, hospitality, resilience, and innovativeness.

The event was graced by dignitaries such as the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia; APC chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande; representatives of the Bauchi State governor, and the Chief of Defence Staff, amongst others.

Many, however, will never understand why Governor Uba Sani would take time out to celebrate President Bola Tinubu. The truth of the matter is that both politicians were in the trenches fighting for the enthronement of democracy back in the days of military dictatorship.

Little wonder that the Governor spoke out clearly and unambiguously in favour of President Tinubu in October 2022 when Tinubu and others were criss-crossing the country seeking votes from the people to be voted for as the nation’s President. He had declared that Tinubu was the most qualified for the presidency

He had argued that Tinubu fought and paid his dues for the enthronement of democracy in the country today while other presidential candidates were mere military apologists.

His argument was that it was the turn of Tinubu to be Nigeria’s President, as he has all it takes to propel the country to greatness.

Sani spoke at the award ceremony of the Association of Lagos State Indigenes in Kaduna State, during the ‘Isokan Omo Eko Day’, in the state capital. He said, “You cannot compare Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with other Presidential Candidates, because they were nowhere to be found when Asiwaju and people like us were fighting for the enthronement of the democracy we all now enjoy today.

“I have known Asiwaju since 1992. We backed friends because we share the same convictions; the convictions for rule of law, the conviction for justice and freedom of Nigerians. We fought together for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

“Nigerians should not forget that the reason we can gather here and associate freely is because of the sacrifices of some people. That is why I am calling on Nigerians to support Asiwaju Tinubu to be President of Nigeria. Of all those contesting, Tinubu is the most qualified.”

Joseph writes from Southern Kaduna