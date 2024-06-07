Illegal Structures: Govt Constructs Corner Shops in Bauchi Metropolis

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has stated that the ongoing demolition of illegal structures in the state metropolis is not meant to victimise anyone or make people suffer, rather it is in line with the administration’s #MyBauchiproject agenda aimed at making the state better.

The state government made the clarification yesterday during a ministerial briefing held at the Executive Council Chambers that what it is doing presently is to clear illegal structures erected indiscriminately thereby blocking pathway on the road.

Led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed, the state government stated that those affected by the demolition would be taken care of as there are plans to relocate their businesses to better locations in the state.

According to the government, there was no cause for alarm or panic because the government has secured befitting area where the affected business owners will enjoy doing business without any fear of intimidation.

The state Commissioner for Lands and Surrey, Amina Mohammed Katagum, while addressing journalists at the Government House in Bauchi, said: “The government has since provided a permanent place for all owners of temporary structures in line with Governor Bala Mohammed’s efforts and directives as contained in the #MyBauchiproject agenda.

“Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that all those affected by the exercise will get befitting business environments for the transaction of their businesses as sources of income. Plots of land have been acquired on Atiku Abubakar Road and Sam Nujoma Road where lockup shops will be provided to accommodate other businesses.”

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Danlami Ahmed Kawule, said that the relocation was never meant to victimize anyone but to ensure sanity in the master plan of the Bauchi metropolis, and restore the green area to further beautify the town.

Kawule then appealed to the owners of such structures that were dismantled by the government not to despair as the government is making adequate arrangements through the provision of modern corner shops to carry on with their businesses.

On his own, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mahmoud Baba Maaji Abubakar, said that the people of the state would in the future appreciate the initiative of the government as it will sanitise various businesses, boost economic and commercial activities which will in turn grow the economy of the state.

He appealed to the people to reason with the government and continue to pray for its success.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Internal Security, Abdulhamid Bununu, said that the gesture would assist the government in addressing various security challenges in the metropolis.

