  • Friday, 7th June, 2024

Governors: N60,000 Minimum Wage Not Sustainable

Breaking | 50 mins ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Friday said that the N60,000 minimum wage proposed by the Federal Government negotiation team was not sustainable and therefore cannot fly.

The NGF said that it agreed that a new minimum wage was due and sympathises with labour unions in their push for higher wages.

In a statement by its acting Director on Media and Public Affairs Hajiya Halimah Salihu Ahmed, the governors however said urged all parties to consider the fact that the minimum wage negotiations also involve consequential adjustments across all cadres, including pensioners.

The NGF cautioned parties in this important discussion to look beyond just signing a document for the sake of it; any agreement to be signed should be sustainable and realistic.

According to NGF, “All things considered, the NGF holds that the N60,000 minimum wage proposal is not sustainable and can not fly. It will simply mean that many states will spend all their FAAC allocations on just paying salaries with nothing left for development purposes.

” In fact, a few states will end up borrowing to pay workers every month. We do not think this will be in the collective interest of the country, including workers.

“We appeal that all parties involved, especially the labour unions, consider all the socioeconomic variables and settle for an agreement that is sustainable, durable, and fair to all other segments of the society who have legitimate claim to public resources.”, the governors said

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.