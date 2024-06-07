GET Opens Application for MSMEs Grant

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Grooming Endowment Trust (GET) has announced the call for application for its third edition of Get Compass programme that seeks to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) with grant fund.

The 2024 edition of GET Compass annual programme is where MSMEs are equipped with contemporary business etiquette and financial aid to help them scale up.

Speaking to Journalists in Lagos, the Operations Manager of the Trust, Michael Adoghe said that application for the grant commenced on May 27th 2024 to June 28th, 2024.

He said MSMEs with innovative ideas, willing to scale up and expand their operations are encouraged to apply on the GET website.

He further said that this year’s edition would provide business advisory services tailored to the needs of the final 15 businesses in addition to the business workshop they will undergo.

According to him, “Our goal with GET Compass is to provide support beyond funding. We strongly believe in the potential of SMEs as the economic driver of the Nigerian economy and are glad to present this opportunity to business owners. Supporting small businesses is the core focus of the GET Compass program. In its 3rd edition, the program seeks to empower businesses with N2 million in equity-free funding.

“The training will cover business development, marketing, branding and many more. Selected businesses will also learn from mentors in the GET business ecosystem to further provide support and morale. Interested applicants must have a registered business and be 18 years and above.”