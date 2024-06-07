Firm Urges Investors to Take Advantage of UK Property Market

Raheem Akingbolu

In what appeared like an exhibition to a dreamland, Jide Taiwo & Co Estate Surveyors and Valuers has urged clients and prospective investors to utilise the opportunity of buying or renting properties in the United Kingdom to triple their profit margin.

The firm made this known in an exhibition held in Lagos to showcase its properties scattered across major cities in the UK, reeling out limitless investment succours for investors that would ultimately shore up their return on investment.

Managing Director, Legacy Investment Consult, Mr Hiren Naker, in his presentation on the UK property window, said UK remained the best destination for property investors as the market has remarkably grown with 183 per cent in house prices in the last 20 years.

Naker gave choice property market in Aspen, Canary Wharf; Falcon, Red Dark; Berkeley Square; Neighbourhood Heights and The One Residences, while promising investors of seamless profit on their investments.

According to the Managing Director, International Marketing, Mrs. Olashore Olawumi, first time property investors stand to gain lots of benefits making London their destination in property investment.

She said, “With the fluctuating currency regime in Nigeria, bringing your money and bringing your investment into the UK means you are going to get rental income and capital investment appreciation in pounds. Definitely you will gain a lot. And based on our current exchange rate there are many benefits for you. I can sit locally in Nigeria and be making profit in pounds in the UK.”

Speaking on why the property firm extended its business tentacles to the UK, the Managing Director JTC & Co. Estate Surveyors and Valuers in Nigeria, ESV Mohammed Ibrahim, said that the “JTC & Co has been in Nigeria for over 40 years now with great spread. And overtime we have been able to add values to our clients’ investment. And with a spread that is incomparable to any player in the property business, I am not sounding immodest to other operators in the property business.

“So, we take advantage of the global business strength to serve Nigerians in the diaspora. We have been in the UK before but we reentered the market in 2022 to take care of Nigerians in the diaspora and other nationals. We lead in progressive and value added services across the world. We have a presence in Dubai and very soon in America too,” he stated.