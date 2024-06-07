Abiodun Restates Commitment to Gateway International Airport

Stories By Chinedu Eze

The Ogun State government has expressed the determination to make the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport viable by developing facilities that attract importers and exporters to use the airport for cargo freighting and also bring in schedule flight operating for air travellers.

The state government is prompted by the desire to create jobs, boost the state’s revenue and make the airport pivotal in air transport in Nigeria.

To actualise the objective, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has appointed three distinguished aviation consultants, each bringing huge wealth of experience and expertise to their roles.

The Secretary to the Ogun State government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, who disclosed this, said the appointments would leverage expert knowledge for the airport’s development and operational excellence. The appointed consultants include Capt. Dapo Olumide who is the Consultant on Airport Management; Benedict Adeyileka who is the Consultant on Regulatory Matters (Aviation) and Mohammed Odunowo who is the Consultant on Aviation

According to the state government, Capt. Olumide will oversee airport management, ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport. His extensive background in managing airport operations is expected to set a high standard for the new airport.

Adeyileka will handle regulatory matters, ensuring the airport complies with all aviation laws and standards. His expertise in regulatory affairs will be crucial in maintaining safety and operational standards, navigating the complex landscape of aviation regulations.

Odunowo will focus on strategic planning and the integration of advanced technologies in the aviation sector. His role is essential for positioning the airport as an innovative and efficient hub, fostering growth and development within the state’s aviation industry.

Talabi highlighted the significance of these appointments, stating that they were made based on the appointees’ relevant and extensive experience in the national and international aviation sectors.

“The above appointments by His Excellency were made considering the relevant and cognitive expertise and experience of the appointees in national and international aviation sectors,” the government said.