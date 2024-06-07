10th Anniversary: If Nigeria Had 10 of Dora in Govt, We’ll Be at Same Pace With Dubai, Says Son

Mr. Obumneme Akunyili, son of Prof. Dora Akunyili, late former Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC), has said there are no words to describe the qualities of his mother.

Obumneme Akunyili, who is the director of Project Monitoring, Anambra State Government, said this in a chat few days to the 10th memorial of his mother.

He said, “the pain has been numbed over the years, but nothing can replace the hole in our hearts. She left a legacy for our family, which we all strive everyday to live up to.”

“Her demise gave another focus to my life. She was always a shield to my siblings and I, protecting us from the world. When she died, we all understood that we had to show the world what we were made of. I think she would be proud of every single one of us today.

“There are no words to describe her. She was a larger than life figure, a titan. If Nigeria had 10 of her in any government, the country would be on pace with Dubai. She displayed an ever present aura of Integrity and confidence, with a no nonsense attitude,” he affirmed.

Speaking further, he said; “wherever the name Akunyili is mentioned, I am always asked, are you related to that wonderful woman? She created a legacy that all her children have always tried to emulate in all facets of our lives.”

Obumneme, however, said that his mother will be remembered as the barometer of what people in public service are capable of. When it’s not business as usual, people like her bring disruptive change to whatever sector they are placed in.

Prof. Dora Akunyili died at a specialist cancer hospital in India on June 7, 2014, after a two-year battle with uterine cancer.