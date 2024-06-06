Foundation, ALX Africa Launch $500,000 Tech Scholarship Initiative

Agnes Ekebuike

The Patoranking Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing Africa through education, entrepreneurship, and empowerment, has partnered with ALX Africa to launch a $500,000 tech scholarship initiative.

The programme aims to provide 40 young African talents with tuition-free access to advanced technology training in data analytics, cloud computing, and Salesforce Administration.

Founded by African musician, Patrick Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, the Patoranking Foundation has a well-established history of investing in youth education, having allocated over $1 million in the past six years. The new tech scholarship initiative is designed to bridge the skills gap in the technology sector, preparing scholars to become industry pioneers with training that is highly sought after by global employers.

“Patoranking Foundation is dedicated to advancing Africa through education and entrepreneurship. We are excited to partner with ALX Africa to provide technology scholarships that equip tomorrow’s leaders with critical digital skills,” said Patrick Okorie, Founder of the Patoranking Foundation.

He added, “This initiative is a step towards our goal of empowering one million Africans over the next decade.”

ALX Africa, founded by celebrated educator and entrepreneur Fred Swaniker, is focused on preparing young people for the challenges and opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “In today’s world of AI and Big Data, young people need to be agile and adaptable. Our collaboration with Patoranking Foundation aims to equip future tech disruptors with in-demand skills necessary for solving continental and global problems,” Swaniker stated.

The scholarship initiative builds on the Patoranking Foundation’s previous efforts to provide educational opportunities. In 2020, the Foundation awarded full scholarships to 10 scholars from eight African countries to study at the African Leadership University. Additionally, at the primary and secondary education levels, 170 students currently receive scholarships in five leading schools in Ebonyi state, Nigeria.