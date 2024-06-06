  • Thursday, 6th June, 2024

Electronic Membership Registration ‘ll Fortify APC Ahead of 2027, Says Ekiti Youth Commissioner

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Gold Adesola Adedayo, has described the ongoing electronic membership registration being undertaken by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a game changer that will boost the support base of the party.

Adedayo said the political move spearheaded by the Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led NWC would serve as a veritable platform to gauge the strength of the party through membership data capturing and crave for more to win all the future elections.

The commissioner made the statement in Abuja yesterday as one of the members of the Ekiti State delegation at the APC Electronic Membership Registration ‘Train the Trainer’ workshop held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel.

The Ekiti State delegates at the political event were Commissioner for Youth, Hon Adesola Gold Adedayo, representing Ekiti North; Commissioner for Special Duties, Otunba Dolamu Adeniyi (South), and Hon. Olabode Adetunji, Technical Advisor Local Government Affairs(Central).

The training workshop was declared opened by the APC National Chairman, Dr. Ganduje.

Commenting on the programme, Adedayo showered accolades on  the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and the state APC acting Chairman, Hon. Sola Elesin, for according him the opportunity to attend such a politically beneficial exploit targeted at fortifying the party’s acceptability.

With the electronic data capturing, Adedayo believed that the party would be able to plan ahead of the 2027 general election through aggressive membership mobilization besides winning the staggering polls in Edo State, while still firmly retaining Ekiti and Ondo States under its stronghold.

According to him, “Membership registration is very essential for the survival of any party, particularly in a politically sophisticated environment like Nigeria.

“Data is very essential in the survival of any political party, likewise a country. It helps in proper planning, and what the APC was doing should be considered very relevant to its future as a ruling party.

“The operation of the NWC under Dr. Ganduje and his team has been excellent. This registration will ease the task of winning the coming poll in Edo State, while also replicating same feat in Ondo and Ekiti States.”

Adedayo added that the deft action further bolstered the widespread impression that APC has become a pacesetter in the country’s political history.

