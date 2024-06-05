Radix Pension Plans Expansion of Market Share

Ebere Nwoji

Radix Pension Managers, has said that its target was to be listed among the big ten pension fund administrators in the next five years.

With N20 billion assets under management and 49000 contributors, Radix said it was a major player in oil and gas business and was targeting further deepening of its market share through the inclusion of public sector clients in its portfolio and breaking grounds in Micro pension space.

Radix Managing Director, Mr Victor Bisong, who disclosed these at the Retirees’ Forum organised by the company in Lagos said currently the pension fund administrator depends on corporate institutional clients but was targeting federal and state government workers as its contributors.

He explained that the retirees’ forum was a programme where Radix Management and staff engaged the retirees made them happy and gave them sense of belonging.

He said, “It is a platform created to hear from them know their problems make them happy and let them know we are there for them. We want to know their needs and as PFA knows areas where we can come in through these programmes.

“Pension is a good but long term business that requires patients, as investors we have to follow regulations because retiree fund is not free fund you invest without formal regulation.”