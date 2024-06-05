Green School Project Will Create Environmental Awareness among Students, Says Minister

Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako, has said the Green School Project will promote environmental awareness among students and communities.

He stated this at the inauguration of the National implementation committee for the Green School Project with a mandate of scaling up the implementation of the project in the country.

The minister, who was represented by the Director Department of Climate Change, Dr. Iniobong Abiola-Awe of Federal Ministry of Environment, said government’s interest and commitment to the project aligned with the activities of the Presidential Climate Change Action Initiative.

He said that the need for climate action has never been more urgent than now that Nigeria stands at the forefront of both vulnerability and innovation, with rising temperature, erratic weather patterns and dwindling natural resources.

He noted the uniqueness of the project in the integration of climate education as part of the project activities thereby helping students understand and address the impacts of climate crisis, empowering them with knowledge, skills, value and attitudes needed to act as agents of change in their communities. He charged members of the committee to see their nomination from their MDAs as a call to duty for sustainable and resilient climate actions in Nigeria.

In his presentation at the inaugural meeting of the committee, the National Project Coordinator of the Project, Mr. Unyime Robinson gave an overview of project to include providing practical solutions in the fight against climate change, putting climate education and actions at the heart of school’s sustainability plan. It involves a combination of environmental protection and conservation, agricultural land management, community -led adaptive livelihood and sports activities.

Robinson stated that the project started in Nigeria in 2020 and Akwa Ibom was selected as a pilot state, adding 35 schools have participated in the Project with recorded milestones on sustainable practices, eco-friendly infrastructures within schools’ environment, gardens and renewable energy installations.

Members of the committee are drawn from relevant MDAs with responsibility of overseeing and coordinating the scaling up of the Project.

The committee is to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy and framework and monitor the progress and ensure timely project implementation.

They are also to promote environmental education and sustainable practices within the school curriculum and ensure effective use of resources and funds mobilisation.

The Green School Project is implemented in Nigeria by African Center for Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development with support from Sports For Future e.V and co-ordinated by Zenaga Foundation.