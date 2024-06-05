Foundation Targets 200 Indigent Students for Scholarships

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation has stated that application into its scholarship programme for 2024 has opened.

The foundation said that application opened on Monday, June 3, and would run through to Friday, June 28, 2024.

Officials of the foundation revealed this during a press conference at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday.

The executive secretary of the foundation, Ms. Peace Chukwu, said that the scholarship program is aimed at supporting indigent and talented students across Nigeria.

Chukwu said: “IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation currently supports 350 beneficiaries and aims to add 200 more beneficiaries this year, to bring the total to 550 by the end of 2024.

“The IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation will be accepting scholarship applications from students in Junior Secondary School (JS1 to JS3), Senior Secondary School (SS1 to SS3), and tertiary institutions, including Federal and State Universities, Colleges of Education, Polytechnics, Nursing schools, and other related institutions.

“Applicants can visit the IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation website to submit their applications following the outlined guidelines and procedures.” she said.