Zulum Delivers Grains to 10,000 Residents, Shares N220m to Vulnerable Women

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has delivered part of the 36,000 50kg bags of assorted grain donated by the federal government to the Borno State government to support resettled communities and other vulnerable families.

The distribution took place yesterday in a large open field in Pulka town, with 10,000 residents each receiving a 50kg bag of assorted grain.

Zulum expressed gratitude to the federal government for the donation, noting that it came when such a gesture was most needed.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Zulum said: “We are here to launch the distribution of relief materials from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The total sum of about 36,000 50kg bags of assorted grains comprising maize grain and millet was given to the government of Borno state.

“Let me express my sincere appreciation on behalf of the government and people of Borno State to President Tinubu for this great gesture. This is not the only support that we received from him. We have received tremendous support from the president in the last one year,” he said.

Zulum also stated that the federal government had donated rice to Borno, which the state government is receiving.

“In addition to this grain, the federal government is also providing some rice. We have started receiving it, but they are yet to complete the delivery of the rice to the state government,” Zulum said.

Meanwhile, Zulum also supervised the distribution of N220 million cash to 22,000 vulnerable women and widows in the Pulka ward of Gwoza Local Government Area yesterday.

Zulum noted that each of the 22,000 women received N10,000 cash support and one wrapper.

“In addition to the food items donated by the federal government, on our part, Borno State government is also distributing N10,000 cash and a wrapper to each of the 22,000 women here.

“The beneficiaries were drawn from Pulka, Ngoshe, Warabe and Kirawa communities of Gwoza Local Government Area,” Zulum added.

Zulum was accompanied by the member representing Gwoza, Damboa and Chibok at the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Jaha; the member representing Gwoza at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Buba Abatcha; Northeast Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ahmed Sirajo and other officials of the Borno state government.