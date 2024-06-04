MM2: 17 YEARS ON

After almost two decades of remarkable services, MM2 is well-placed for regional operations, argues Bennett Oghifo

The Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MM2), the only concessioned airport in Nigeria, has been doing aviation business for 17 years now. For all it is worth, the operator, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) has reached and maintained local and international standards, and has changed the face of the Nigerian aviation sector through an innovative approach to airport operation and management, which is the reason it is recognised as the best airport terminal in the country.

Interestingly, the MM2 came alive when the concessionaire, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, redesigned the former airport that was in that location, making it one of the best airport terminals in Africa.

The story of MMA2 began in 2000 when the federal government launched a process of reforms in the national economy, including the aviation sector.

The old domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) had been gutted by fire and the government wanted to rebuild it without any financial obligation on its part. It then advertised for a Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer (DBOT) bid and SVL was awarded the concession. Months later, however, the project remained in limbo as SVL failed to commence work.

Thus, the reserve bidder, BASL, in 2003, was awarded the concession by the federal government to develop, finance, manage and operate the terminal and ancillary assets under the DBOT arrangement. The project description included the airport terminal building, a multi-storey car park, an apron, a four-star hotel and a conference centre.

MMA2 was the first major DBOT project of such magnitude in Nigeria by Nigerians. Many were skeptical about the project coming to fruition, but Babalakin and his team immediately set to work, raising funds and assembling experts to beat the deadline.

Importantly, there is a need for MMA2 to be allowed to commence regional operations since the approval had been obtained since 2015 and the facilities for such operations have been provided at the terminal.

The federal government had granted Bi-Courtney approval to commence regional flight operations from the terminal during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Regrettably, it could not commence operations, even after they had invested over N600 million to provide all the necessary facilities that could make for seamless and effective coordination and operation of regional flights from the terminal.

The Ministerial Committee on Airport Security, in 2016, certified the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 as fit for the commencement of regional operations, according to those familiar with this development.

“The terminal is ready and well-equipped for regional operations. Gates 5 and 6 have been dedicated to regional flights. The operator had since its N600 million investment in the facilities in 2014 is yet to recoup a dime from the investment,” said a source close to Dr. Babalakin.

Consequently, “We appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, to revisit this approval for regional operations to begin at MM2.”

Bi-Courtney reeled out some of their achievements during the company’s anniversary on May 7, 2024, describing it as “17 years of excellence.”

Reflecting on their achievements and growth over the years, the company said, “We are an example of successful Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in Africa.

“The visit of Sierra Leonean presidential officials to understudy MMA2 in 2014 is a prime example of how we have set the pace. Our partnership model benefits the economy through job creation, housing over 90 businesses apart from the airlines.”

Bi-Courtney engages in continuous innovation in terminal operations and this has led to it winning several awards, such as Best Terminal, Best Domestic Terminal, and CSR awards.

MM2 has ample parking space and enhanced security at the multi-storey car park, the first of its kind in Lagos State, with a capacity to accommodate 800 vehicles.

The airport enhances customer experience with cutting-edge solutions and comfortable lounges, complete with a Training Academy and an art gallery.

The company ensures that there is constant electricity for seamless operation. “We have maintained a 20-second switching time in case of power outages,” stating that they are committed to continuous infrastructure improvements, “investing in modern facilities for our check-in counters.

A major plus for MM2 is the focus on security with advanced surveillance systems. “We have achieved a significant success rate in security surveillance, putting us far ahead of other terminal operators,” the company’s officials said, adding that there is “continuous training of our personnel, tenants, and concessionaires in aviation security awareness.”

Bi-Courtney also presented evidence of its readiness for regional operations, stating that “Approval was given for regional operations since 2015. Significant financial investment has been made on which no return has been gained since. Designated areas are ready for commencement.”

They appealed for government support to commence regional operations, adding that “Domestic airlines such as Ibom Air and Air Peace, currently operating their domestic routes from our terminal, stand to gain notable savings in operational costs by consolidating activities within a single hub.”

They also urged the government to support private investors, and stated the need for policy alignment to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and enhance growth.



Oghifo is a staff of THISDAY Newspapers