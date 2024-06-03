  • Monday, 3rd June, 2024

Sports Minister, Green, Others Welcome Rivers Hoopers Back Home

*Igoche: Success exemplifies Nigeria’s unwavering excellence in basketball

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Barr. Christopher Green and several other top sports personalities trooped out to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to welcome the bronze winning Rivers Hoopers Basketball Team from the Basketball Africa League 2024 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Nigerian representatives shocked all comers, going all the way to the semi final of the Season 4 of the top basketball tournament in Africa. They won the bronze medal match to put Nigeria amongst top club basketball powerhouses in the continent.

Coach of the Team, Ogoh Odaudu emerged BAL 2024 Coach of the Year while another Nigerian,  Col Sam Ahmedu who is president of FIBA Zone 3 was also appointed into the executive committee of FIBA Africa.

Speaking at the event, the Sports Minister commended the Rivers Hoopers for distinguishing themselves in the tournament.

“This clearly demonstrates that sports development is beyond the Federal Government. Rivers State has clearly demonstrated that every state has huge potential in sports that brings glory to our nation.They have committed to evolving and we have seen the  immense pride they have brought  to our nation,” observed the minister.

He was particularly thrilled that Rivers Hoopers thread where no Nigerian club-side has gone beyond the group stage in the past. 

“For the first time in BAL history, we won a bronze medal. We made it to the top three. The best days are ahead for basketball in our nation. The flag of our country was raised and we thank Rivers Hoopers for this honour. As we celebrate you our heroes, our stars, our champions, will keep giving you the needed backing at the Federal Ministry of Sports Development,” enthused Senator Enoh.

Similarly, Igoche Mark, the visionary behind the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, has commended Nigeria for the remarkable performance and groundbreaking accomplishments of Rivers Hoopers at BAL 2024.”

In his congratulatory message yesterday, the Mark D’ Ball Initiator said. “The collective success of Rivers Hoopers, Ogoh Odaudu, and Col Samuel Ahmedu exemplifies Nigeria’s unwavering dedication to excellence and sets a new standard for basketball in the region.”

