Labour Seals Bola Ahmed Tinubu Airport in Minna

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Airport in Minna where the airlift of pilgrims to Mecca is being carried out was sealed by officials of the NLC on Monday.

However an official of the NLC told ThISDAY that should there be any flight to airlift the pilgrims the plane will be allowed to perform the task.

The official said airport staff should leave the premises and will be invited when the need arise.

The monitoring team apart from  visiting  and sealing Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport Minna, also shut the  Federal Inland Revenue Services,FIRS, Federal Secretariat complex,Niger State High Court complex Minna, Niger State Board of Internal Revenue Services, Niger State Urban Development Board,Niger State Universal Basic Education Board, General Hospital ,office of the Deputy Governor, Niger State Secretariat as well as Niger State House Assembly.

All primary and post primary schools were also shut.

The AEDC did not supply electricity to residences and business outfits.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the monitoring,the TUC Chairman in the state ,Comrade Ibrahim Gana expressed satisfaction at the level of compliance by the NLC members across all the sectors in the state.

Gana said  the strike by the NLC is for the betterment of the citizens, promising that no stone will be left unturned to achieve the success of the on the ongoing struggle.

.He noted that the compliance was 99% except some organization where few staff turned up for skeletal services,though they were chased out by the NLC officials.

