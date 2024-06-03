  • Monday, 3rd June, 2024

ATCON Engages 36 States Commissioners in Strategic Meeting

Business | 21 mins ago

Emma Okonji

The National Executive Council of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has concluded plans to host a one-day strategic stakeholders meeting with the 36 States Commissioners including FCT, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of ICT Agencies in Abuja on June 5, 2024 with a theme ‘Harnessing States Potential through the Applications of Technical Efficiencies’. 

According to ATCON, the role of connectivity in driving innovation and digital economy cannot be overemphasised therefore states governments need to work with telecoms operators to ensure that all hindrances and bottlenecks to pervasive and ubiquitous broadband are completely eradicated through constructive dialogue.

“The stakeholders’ meeting will discuss the status of the Nigerian National Broadband of 2020 to 2025 and 2023 – 2027 Strategic Blue Print of the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani with respect to its objectives and targets.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.