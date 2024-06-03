Access Bank Engages Customers in Benin, Owerri, and Enugu

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank recently hosted interactive sessions with its customers in Benin, Enugu, and Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

In a statement, Deputy Managing Director Chizoma Okoli, Access Bank highlighted that the events aimed to acknowledge customer loyalty and confidence. She noted that Access Bank serves over sixty million customers through six hundred branches.

Okoli emphasised the bank’s commitment to providing top-tier financial services and innovations that ensure exciting customer experiences and promote economic growth. She encouraged participants to leverage the bank’s various products.

Group Head of Consumer Banking, Mrs. Njideka Esemoju, stated, “The essence of the event is to know our customers better, to appreciate them, and to celebrate them. It is also an opportunity for us to identify their pain points in order to address them, as our goal is customer satisfaction.”

Head of Channels at Access Bank, Mr. Oluremi Tinuolu-Gabriel, emphasised the benefits of the Access More app, which offers over seventy financial and payment solutions domestically and internationally. He reassured customers of the bank’s commitment to securing their transactions and advised them against sharing sensitive bank information to protect their accounts.