Fubara: God Has Removed All Obstacles against My Administration

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that God has removed all obstacles against his administration.

Fubara said his administration would continue to prioritise the interest of the people of the state under the mantra, ‘Rivers First.’

He called on all well-meaning people of the state to continue to support and contribute their quota to make his administration achieve its vision of advancing the fortunes of the state.



Fubara spoke during the ‘Praise Night’ organised by the state government to mark his first anniversary at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Friday night.

The praise night was attended by the governor and his wife, Lady Valarie Siminalayi Fubara; the Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu; former Governor Peter Odili; and his wife, Justice Mary Odili (rtd); Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo.

Others were Senator John Mbata; state government officials, stakeholders, traditional rulers, gospel singers and hundreds of residents.

Gospel artistes such as Prince Emmanuel, Preye Odede, Joe Praise, Sensational Bamidele, Buchi, Afy Douglas (Atonye Douglas), and others were featured at the event.



The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu said: “My boss and brother, you are victorious already. The good Lord has rolled away the stone. We shall continue to have this shared vision of putting Rivers State first.

“But we can’t do it alone. We need all of you, big and small to be there for us, to chip in the little or the much you can, and at the end of this first tenure, you will see where God will take Rivers State.



“I want to thank everybody. The artistes are moved. It wasn’t just them singing and dancing, I think there were spiritual ministrations that they have made, and they have also made prophetic declarations that we all say amen to.”

He said God had made the situation in his administration permanent by removing all obstacles, believing that He would continue to fight the battles for the government to be victorious.



He said: “Because what God has done, it shall be permanent, because any mountain, like the word of God says, ‘who is that mountain before Zerubbabel, it will be made a plain.

“So, my boss, my amiable governor, and His lovely and wonderful wife I call my daughter, there is no mountain before us that God will not make a plain.

“And when God takes over the battle, you don’t need to fight. Every day, I remind myself of the war of Gideon in the Bible. Gideon said he didn’t know how to fight and God said no, the fight is not yours, is His and Gideon went and he was victorious.”

He asked the people of the state to continue to stand strong in support of the administration and to contribute meaningfully towards the sustainable development of the state