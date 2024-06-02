Don’t Waver in Defending Justice, Judicial Autonomy, Shettima Advises Lawyers

*Says Tinubu’s non-interference in election petitions has strengthened democracy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has advised Nigerian lawyers to be unwavering in their defence of the rule of law, justice, and judicial autonomy, saying these pillars are crucial for sustaining the nation’s democratic ideals.

Shettima made the call yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during the 30th-anniversary celebration of Yusuf Ali & Co., a prominent law firm, Ghalib Chambers, owned by renowned legal luminary, Malam Yusuf Ali (SAN).

Delivering his keynote address titled: ‘Justice, Truth, and Our Divergent Pursuits of the Ideal Political System,’ the vice president applauded President Bola Tinubu’s non-interference in election proceedings that favoured opposition parties, as well as his refusal to weaponise state instruments to protect perceived allies on trial.

According to him, “This commitment to the principle of separation of powers binds us. We shall continue to adhere to it. We shall trust you (lawyers) to do your part in the service of the nation.”



He urged legal practitioners to emulate this ethos, asserting that true lawyers are those who meticulously prepare for court, argue based on facts and legal principles, and courageously challenge injustice wherever it exists.

The vice president extolled the virtues of Yusuf Ali & Co., lauding its unwavering commitment to the principles of justice over the past three decades.

He described the firm as a bastion of excellence, resisting compromise under both military and democratic regimes.

“Malam Yusuf O. Ali and his esteemed partners have stood firm because of their unyielding commitment to the lofty ideals of justice,” Shettima said.

He also highlighted the federal government’s recent legal action to ensure full financial autonomy for local governments, referring to it as a convergence that should be prioritised in realising an ideal federal system.



The vice president urged lawyers to be ethically committed to the pursuit of justice, deeming it crucial for a functional tripartite system.

“Without that sacrifice, we are all bound for a doom from which we may never recover,” Shettima added.

Earlier in his address, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who was the Chairman of the occasion, praised the celebrant, Prof Yusuf Ali, for excelling in his chosen profession, as well as defending the less-privileged in the society.

On his part, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, commended the celebrant for contributing a lot to the legal profession in Nigeria.

He commended Ali’s hard work and show of integrity.

Also, the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the state Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, used the opportunity to praise President Tinubu for introducing his Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said is improving the lives of Nigerians.

“I hereby call on all Nigerians to support our dear President, who is ready to improve our quality of life through the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

The governor further thanked the President for promoting separation of powers and judicial reforms.

Guest Speaker at the event, former Lagos State Governor and ex-Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), advocated the continuation of Nigeria’s presidential system of government.

He said those calling for the return of parliamentary rule in Nigeria, have no reason to do so because it had failed Nigerians in the past.

“I therefore express my strong support for the presidential system, with the current federal structure that we have,” he added.

According to the former governor, “Any democracy, be it parliamentary or presidential, needs an educated society, for it to thrive. That will also help the people to know the rules of the game.”