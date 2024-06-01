Toyota Celebrates Nestle, Roxcon, Zenith Bank as Best Customers

Bennett Oghifo

Nestle Nigeria Plc recently emerged the winner of the Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL) prestigious Evergreen Customer Award for the Year 2023.

The company became the winner among the teeming Toyota customers, having purchased the highest cumulative number of new Toyota vehicles consistently within a five-year period (2019 – 2023) from the TNL accredited dealers.

As the Evergreen customer, Nestle was rewarded with office equipment worth about N10 million, which was announced by the Chairman of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, at a well attended ceremony held in Lagos to celebrate the customers.

Nestle also won the Best Customer of the Year award, being the customer with the highest purchase of Toyota vehicles from the TNL dealers in 2023. It also went home with a cash award of N5 million.

Roxcon Nigeria Limited and Zenith International Bank received N3 million and N2 million, respectively for emerging first runner-up and second runner-up in the 2023 TNL customers purchase assessment.

Ade.Ojo congratulated the winners and thanked them for their loyalty to the Toyota brand and Toyota (Nigeria) Limited’s superior quality products and after-sale support.

Even as he urged others to take a cue from the winners, he announced that next year’s winner of the biggest award, the Evergreen, would go home with a brand new Toyota vehicle.

The Managing Director of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, in his address at the event, spoke on the big idea behind the annual awards.

He said, “At Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, the philosophy of ‘Customer First’ remains the focal point of all our activities. Therefore, at every opportunity, we like to recognize and acknowledge our customers’ overwhelming love and support for us, which has been our driving force over the years.

“Your unwavering patronage of the Toyota brand and unshaken loyalty to it have been awesome.”

The MD said that the company had consistently held the awards every year since the inaugural edition in 2005 but only suspended it during the COVID period.

“We thank you for staying with us throughout the difficulties brought about by the pandemic,” he added.

Notwithstanding the economic challenges confronting business organisations in Nigeria, Ade-Ojo expressed the determination of the TNL team “to maintain our culture of providing superior quality products and services to our esteemed customers.

“We will continue to avail you of models that meet your specific needs supported by robust after-sale services.”

He commended the vision of the company’s Chairman, Chief M. Ade.Ojo, affectionately called Mr. Toyota, whose foresight and tenacity, he said, had changed the face of the automobile industry in Nigeria.