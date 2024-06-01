NIPC Launches Investment Certification Programme in Enugu, Lauds Gov Mbah

*Thumbs up N100bn Enugu/Pragmatic Palm deal

*Mbah: We’ve insatiable appetite for investment

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, has launched the Enugu State edition of the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme for States, NICPS, a programme designed to prime the states to attract both local and foreign investments.

This came on a day the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, said the state was quick to grab the investment certification opportunity co-signed by the Federal Government and the United Nations Development Programme to boost the state’s attractiveness to investors.

Speaking during a working visit to the governor on the sidelines of the flag-off programme, the Executive Secretary of NIPC, Aisha Rimi, said the “NICPS aims to identify and promote the unique investment opportunities within each state, enhance the image of the states as attractive destinations for investment, strengthen federal and state cooperation on investment promotion, and improve the services provided to investors, ultimately boosting investment inflows, creating jobs, and increasing state revenues.”

She said the agency was quick to launch the programme in Enugu State given the vast investment opportunities in the state and governor’s drive to harness them and also revive the state’s moribund assets.

“With its abundant natural resources, vibrant agricultural sector, and burgeoning industrial landscape, Enugu State stands to gain significantly from this programme. The State government’s efforts under your leadership, particularly in revitalising moribund industries, developing industrial parks, and improving infrastructure, align perfectly with the objectives of the NICPS.

“We are particularly encouraged by the governor’s commitment to projects such as the recent signing of an MoU with Pragmatic Palms Limited and the rehabilitation of the state’s moribund industries, including NigerGas Co. Ltd, Niger Steel Company Ltd, and Sunrise Flour Mills Ltd, amongst others. These initiatives are crucial for encouraging investment and economic growth.

“An important factor in attracting investment is the availability and clarity of land titling. The Enugu Geographic Information Service (ENGIS) created by the present state government plays a crucial role in this area.

“ENGIS ensures that investors can confidently acquire and develop land by streamlining the land titling processes and maintaining accurate records.

“So, as we launch the NICPS in Enugu State today, I am confident that the programme will significantly enhance the State’s ability to attract both foreign and domestic investments. The NICPS will also build capacity for State officials and promote industrial and economic growth,” she stated.

Responding, Governor Mbah, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, reiterated the administration’s determination to transition the state from a civil-service state to a private sector-driven economy.

“When we sought to serve our people, we understood clearly that we must migrate them from a predominantly civil service state to a productive state that we must curate investment.

“So, we have to think outside the box on how we can drive investment that will create the economy that we want to leave behind for our people.

“Therefore, when your certification programme was introduced to us, we were quite excited because that was essentially going to irrigate the fertile ground we tried to provide for the investors.

“All of us here are marketing officers and investment officers for the state. Our appetite to have investors is insatiable. That is what we wake up every morning thinking of how to do.

“So, on behalf of a grateful state, we want to assure the NIPC that whatever is required of us as a government, we will leave no stone unturned until those last lines are met to open a floodgate of investments,” Mbah said.

Throwing more light on the programme, the CEO of the Enugu State Investment Development Authority, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, said the state investment certification programme, when completed, would serve as a stamp of approval that the state is ready to receive and sustain investment.

“The certification gives NIPC the confidence that we are ready and it makes it easier for them to drive those investors to our state. And of course, it gives us an edge over the number of other competing entities, both states and nations.

“Investors will go where they are welcomed and the certification program will make us stand out in the crowd as one of the few places that you can say yes, they are ready, and then my investment is safe and I want to go there,” he explained.