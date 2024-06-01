Nigerian Designers, Andrea, Veekee on Glo-sponsored African Voices

Two Nigerian fashion icons, Dumebi Andrea Iyamah, (brand name Andrea Iyamah) and Ruth Erikan James (brand name Veeke James) are guests on this week’s edition of the Globacom-sponsored African Voices Changemakers on global TV channel, CNN.

Andrea Iyamah is a Nigerian-Canadian fashion designer born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. She is the founder and CEO of her fashion label, Andrea Iyamah, which caters to bridal, swimwear and ready-to-wear lines. She has catered for celebrities such as Michelle Obama, Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Ciara, Issa Rae and Genevieve Nnaji.



Iyamah, born on March 18, 1993, cut out her professional course early at 17 when she launched her fashion brand, Andrea Iyamah, which is headquartered in Toronto, with a flagship store in Lagos launched in 2017. Andrea Iyamah’s bold swimwear blends African heritage with contemporary design, which is celebrated for its vibrant colors and intricate patterns.



On her part, Veekee James started learning how to make clothes when she was still a child from her mother, Esther James, who was also into fashion designing.

She was actually inspired by her mother to start her own fashion brand “Veekee James” in 2019. With time, she founded “Veekee James Man”, a fashion brand for men’s wear, and “Shoprikan” for women. Veekee James revolutionizes bespoke couture with her exquisite gowns known for their impeccable craftsmanship and red-carpet appeal.



CNN’s Larry Madowo puts the two Nigerian designers redefining global fashion on the spot on the weekly feature programme.

The show will be on air this Saturday at 8.30a.m. on DSTV Channel 401, while a repeat will be shown on Saturday at noon. On Sunday, there will be two repeats at 4.30a.m., and at 7.00p.m.