Lagos Set To Host The 3rd Edition Of Africa Ceo Summit

the pan african youth leadership foundation will host the third edition of the africa ceo summit in lagos, nigeria, themed “business beyond borders.”

the third edition of the africa ceo summit will bring together 200 influential c-suite executives, startup founders, and ceos from various sectors across africa and beyond. the objective is to create a platform for networking, interaction, and celebrating outstanding business leaders in africa. the event will feature an award ceremony recognizing exceptional and exemplary brands and individuals in the following categories: africa ceo of the year, african entrepreneur of the year, african brand of the year, startup of the year, innovative ceo of the year, emerging ceo of the year, industry disruptor of the year, digital transformation award, global expansion award and dr. martha n. tilahun leadership excellence award. this is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with top leaders and celebrate excellence in african business.

this summit and award ceremony will gather most influential business leaders from 20 african countries. the event will take place at the prestigious lagos oriental hotel on august 17, 2024, starting at 10 am.

established in may 2017, the pan african youth leadership foundation (paylef) is a dynamic and visionary organization. paylef is a leading all-inclusive african youth organization, representing and safeguarding the aspirations of millions of youths across the continent. founded on the principles of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, we strive to ignite a transformative impact that transcends borders and creates a brighter future for africa.

our mission is to cultivate a new generation of transformative leaders and entrepreneurs equipped with the skills, knowledge, and values needed to address Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities.

Through mentorship, engagement, and recognition, we aim to encourage youth to take proactive roles in shaping Africa’s development trajectory.