Golfers Storm Abeokuta for Gov. Abiodun @ 64 Golf Kitty 

Golfers across the country are teeing-off today at the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun @ 64 Special Golf Kitty slated for Abeokuta Golf Club, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The one-day golf kitty being packaged by the management of the club in collaboration with the state government appointees is supported by Wema Bank as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Moreover, a total of 80 golfers from Sagamu Golf Club; Ikeja Golf Club and Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos State; Ibadan Golf Club, and Tiger Golf Club from Oyo State; Ilorin Golf Club, Kwara State and many others are to tee-off at the event.

Meanwhile, the governor is expected to perform the ceremonial tee-off in the morning, while men’s and ladies golfers enter the course after to exhibit their golfing skills.

The presentation of trophies and various prizes will be awarded to those who excelled at the golf kitty later in the day.