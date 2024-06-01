African Knockout Championship 4 Debuts in Abuja

The highly anticipated African Knockout Championship (AKO4) is set to make history with its first live event in Nigeria’s capital. AKO4 will take place on June 8 at the prestigious Abuja Continental Hotel. The event will showcase thrilling bouts across various divisions, including featherweight, middleweight, lightweight, and women’s bantamweight as the AKO Championship playoffs approach.

Headlining the event is a showdown between knockout athlete, Daniel Emeka and division standout Flex Munwe in the main event. Both fighters are already qualified for the playoffs and will compete for top rankings in the Middleweight division. The co-main event features Richard Muzaan facing off against Tayo Athanassius from Cameroon, as they strive to keep their Championship dreams alive. Expect high-octane action and intense competition.

Exciting matchups abound with Mulumba taking on Lamptey in the Featherweight division, Cherif Drame meeting Marcel Kouadio in the Middleweight division, and Emmanuel Benard facing Andre Mukiisi in the Featherweight division. Other matchups include Melvin Ugochukwu vs. Israel Mano, Jackiel Ayana vs. Gasmire Diatta, and Jane Osigwe vs. Jibidar Cythia, among others.

Commenting on the upcoming event, UFC legend and AKO co-owner Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman expressed his excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to see the growth of AKO and the talent that will be on display at AKO4. This event marks a significant milestone for African MMA and I am confident that the fighters will deliver an unforgettable show for the fans.”

COO of AKO, Rayan Fayad, added, “AKO has been a platform for showcasing the incredible talents in African MMA and we are proud to present AKO4 in Abuja. This event will further solidify AKO’s position as a leading MMA promotion on the continent, providing young talents with an unparalleled opportunity to shine on a global stage.”