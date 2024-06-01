ACFE Honoured for Raising Bar in Anti-Fraud Compliance

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Lagos chapter, has emphasised the need for collaboration in fraud fighting.

This comes as its President Dr. Titilayo Fowokan bagged recognition for leadership and hard work by the Youth Partnership for Africa’s Development (YOUPAD).

Fowokan, in a short period as president of the association has proven her mettle in anti-fraud efforts as evident in new initiatives she has spearheaded against fraud escalation.

The group also presented ACFE Lagos a Confederacy Commendation Certificate.

According to YOUPAD, a Pan- African youth league committed to leadership and entrepreneurship, Fowokan’s choice for the Thomas-Shankara Pan -African for leadership excellence for Hardwork and Contributions to Nation Building stemmed from her footprints in Nigeria’s taxation and anti-fraud push.

President of the group, Henry Nwakwo reiterated the objective of the group to building the youth for leadership and entrepreneurship towards Africa’s prosperity, noting that Fowokan’s undertaking had being quite relevant to driving the group’s objectives.

He added that the prize was an instrument of commendation reserved to appreciating great Africans whose lives and deeds exemplify the life of living for the sake of others and dedicated to the renewal of Pan-Africanism ideology.

Presenting the award, he said, “This is to Dr Fowokan’s hard work and contributions to nation building through taxation and fraud extermination which are as outstanding as they are remarkable. You are a professional with zero tolerance to corruption, nepotism or favoritism. Your contributions to Nigeria’s economy and Africa at large did not go unnoticed”.