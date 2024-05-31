Seadogs Advocates Prison Reforms, Support for the Marginalised

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) through the Sahara Deck in Abuja and the Pentagun Deck in Maryland, USA, has embarked on a joint effort to advocate prison reforms and give support to the marginalized.

The two decks, in a statement signed by Francis Ozoji (Capoon, Pentagun Deck) and Olamide Oni (Capoon, Sahara Deck), stated that their observations revealed a concerning trend in the Nigerian correctional centres.

Using the Keffi Medium Security Prisons in Nasarawa State as an example, the Pyrates Confraternity said it found a significant number of inmates who “were detained due to minor infractions that could have been resolved through alternative means such as community service”.

The release read: “In a joint effort to champion societal welfare and advocate for the marginalized, Sahara Deck (Abuja) and Pentagun Deck (Maryland, USA), NAS (PC) have embarked on a significant initiative targeting prison reform.

“Our collaborative endeavour aims to address critical issues within the Keffi Medium Security Prisons, emphasizing the importance of rehabilitation over incarceration.

“Recognising the pivotal role prisons should play as correctional facilities rather than mere detention centres, both decks conducted extensive assessments across selected prisons.

“Shockingly, their observations revealed a concerning trend: a significant number of inmates were detained due to minor infractions that could have been resolved through alternative means such as community service.

“In response, Sahara Deck and Pentagun Deck have launched a nationwide campaign advocating for the implementation of community service as an alternative to incarceration for petty fines. This proactive approach seeks to alleviate prison overcrowding and promote a more humane justice system.

“As part of our commitment to supporting prison reform efforts, Sahara Deck and Pentagun Deck have also pledged humanitarian assistance to the Keffi Medium Security Prisons. Essential medications will be donated to enhance the facility’s medical clinic, ensuring that inmates receive the necessary care and support for their well-being.

“We believe in the inherent dignity and rights of every individual, including those within our correctional system. Through collaborative advocacy and targeted humanitarian aid, we aim to catalyze positive change within our society and foster a more equitable and compassionate approach to justice.

“This joint initiative underscores Sahara Deck and Pentagun Deck’s unwavering commitment to social responsibility and advocacy for vulnerable populations. By amplifying their voices and extending a helping hand, they strive to create a more inclusive and just society for all.”