PDP Hopeful of Peace as  BoT Chairman, Wabara, is Celebrated

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

A renewed hope for peace and reconciliation is sweeping across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as members from across Nigeria gather in Abia State tomorrow for the grand civic reception of Senator Adolphus Wabara, the Board of Trustees(BoT) Chairman of the party.

The chairman of the central organising committee for the grand civic reception, Rt Hon Ude Okochukwu, said that Wabara, who is a former Senate President, has contributed immensely to national development and sustenance of democracy.

“This is a very appropriate time for us to tell him that we appreciate what he has been doing for the nation and for the party,” he said, adding, “we’re going to roll out the drums to celebrate him.”

Okochukwu, who is Abia’s immediate past Deputy Governor, said that come June 1, 2024, Umuahia would host the creme de la creme of Nigeria’s political firmament, noting the grand civic reception has been planned to coincide with Wabara’s 76th birthday anniversary.

While stating that “the essence of the event is just to honour” the party’s BoT Chairman, Oko Chukwu noted that the party was “going to harvest any good thing” that would come out of the event.

According to him, members of PDP believe that Wabara would turn things around for the former ruling party, which is now undergoing a process of healing and reconciliation to build a unified and strong party.

He said that Wabara has over the years become a moral force hence they are people who would because of his credibility align with the good cause the BoT Chairman is pressing for PDP.

“His(Wabara)personality will add some pluses to the party,” Oko Chukwu said, adding that Wabara would engender positive outcomes in the PDP.

The organising committee Chairman said that the former Senate President has acquired a respectable national image that transcends his state of origin, hence the forthcoming reception is not an Abia affair.

He said that aside from the Abia State chapter of PDP, the national leadership of the party as well as the Peoples Democratic Institute(PDI) were all involved in the planned grand civic reception for Senator Wabara.

In his remarks a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkem Abonta, said that Wabara would influence positive changes in PDP given his sterling antecedents.

He described the former Senate President as “a man of peace, motivator, torch bearer resilience, (who) always stands for justice and is never afraid to say things the way it is”.

Abonta, who represented Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal constituency said that with Wabara as BoT Chairman of PDP, “the sleeping persons will wake up and the undecided ones will take positions.”