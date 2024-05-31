  • Friday, 31st May, 2024

Kano Police: Disregard False Information on 15th Emir Leading Friday Prayers

Nigeria | 37 mins ago

The Kano State Police Command has urged residents to ignore false information circulating on social media that Alhaji Aminu Bayero, the 15th Emir, would lead  the Friday prayers at the Central Mosque.
The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Friday, that Bayero will observe his Friday prayers  in the mosque within the Nasarawa Palace, where he currently resides.
The commissioner said the police and other state security agencies will provide robust security at the Emir’s Palace, where Emir Muhammad Sanusi II is expected to lead the Jummah prayers.
”The police urges the general public to disregard the false reports and misinformation circulating on social media and go about their activities without fear of molestation or intimidation.
”The police will continue to provide necessary security to ensure that will enable residents observe their Friday congressional prayers peacefully  without threats to their lives and property,” he said.
He urged the people to volunteer credible information on the movement of dubious characters for prompt security action in the state. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.