44 District Heads, Chairmen of LGAs Pay Alligiance to Emir Sanusi 

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano. 

All the 44 Interim Administrators of  local government councils including their District Heads have renewed their alligiance to the the 16th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, during court session on Friday at the Emir’s palace. 

One of the district heads who craved anonymity said, the visit indicated a show of respect, loyalty, and submission to the Emir’s authority by the local government administrators and district heads in Kano. 

“Our visit acknowledged Sanusi’s position as the traditional ruler of Kano, and pledging our unflinching support, and allegiance to him. This is a significant gesture of unity and solidarity.”

The local government Chiefs and the district heads came along with their respective legislative council members, village and ward heads to pay the homage to the reinstated Emir. 

As at the time of filing this report, some Kano residents, especially supporters of the Emir, including state government officials had continued to troop in to pledge support to the monarch. 

Sanusi II had earlier led the  Friday prayer at the City Central Mosque in his full traditional regalia, under tight security. 

He rode white horse to the Mosque, where he offered about 15 minutes Friday sermon in Arabic language.

