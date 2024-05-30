  • Thursday, 30th May, 2024

NDDC Boss Commends Vision Behind Abuja Light Rail Project

Nigeria | 14 mins ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja 

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Samuel Ogbuku, has commended the vision behind the Abuja Light Rail project by the Federal Government.

In an interview with journalists at the Abuja Metro Station immediately after the inauguration of the project by President Bola Tinubu, Ogbuku said it was a thing of joy to be a part of the epoch-making event.

According to him, the flag-off of commercial operations on the rail by the president is a testament to his commitment to ensuring that Nigeria remains on the track of steady progress towards economic recovery and prosperity.

He congratulated President Tinubu; the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and their team for achieving such quality milestone, saying that the inauguration of the rail system would further enhance socio-economic growth in the metropolitan region.

Ogbuku said the H.O.P.E. mantra of President Tinubu was on course and stressed the need for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government to buy into it and help promote the agenda in their various MDAs.

Ogbuku underscored Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring good governance in Nigeria and delivering on the dividends of democracy to the people.

He, therefore, called for the support of every stakeholder in the Nigeria Project.

The NDDC chief executive used the opportunity to again felicitate the president and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, their first anniversary in office, and prayed to God to grant them peace and enablement to make Nigeria progress in line with their electioneering promises and vision for the country.

