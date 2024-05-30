In Historic Verdict, Trump Convicted of Falsifying Business Records, To be Sentenced July 11

Former United States President Donald Trump, 77, has been convicted of falsifying business records in the first criminal trial of a former president.

Sentencing has been fixed for July 11.

A panel of 12 jurors sitting in New York found him guilty of all 34 counts, making him the first former US president to be convicted of a crime. The 12 jurors deliberated for two days before reaching a unanimous verdict.

The jurors heard from 22 witnesses over six weeks, including Stormy Daniels, whose alleged sexual encounter with Trump was at the centre of the case.

Trump was accused of concealing a payment made by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to buy the ex-adult film star’s silence shortly before the 2016 election. He however pleaded not guilty to the charges, alleging that the trial was politically motivated

Trump has swiftly described the verdict as a “disgrace” and “a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt”.