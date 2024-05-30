  • Thursday, 30th May, 2024

In Historic Verdict, Trump Convicted of Falsifying Business Records, To be Sentenced July 11

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Former United States President Donald Trump, 77, has been convicted of falsifying business records in the first criminal trial of a former president.

Sentencing has been fixed for July 11.

A panel of 12 jurors sitting in New York found him guilty of all 34 counts, making him the first former US president to be convicted of a crime.  The 12 jurors deliberated for two days before reaching a unanimous verdict.

The jurors heard from 22 witnesses over six weeks, including Stormy Daniels, whose alleged sexual encounter with Trump was at the centre of the case.

Trump was accused of concealing a payment made by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to buy the ex-adult film star’s silence shortly before the 2016 election. He however pleaded not guilty to the charges, alleging that the trial was politically motivated

Trump has swiftly described the verdict as a “disgrace” and “a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.